‘FUBAR’ Star Aparna Brielle Breaks Down That Finale Twist (Exclusive)

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of FUBAR.

Netflix's FUBAR, which hit the streaming service on Friday, is an action- and laugh-packed ride that never takes itself too seriously. As Arnold Schwarzenegger says so often in the show, "That's it, and that's all."

The series features the Hollywood legend as CIA operative Luke Brunner, who's ready to retire and try to win his family back before being enlisted for one more mission to stop a nuclear weapons sale from happening. The twist? He has to team up with his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro), who he didn't even know was a spy to begin with.

They're joined by a ragtag team of other agents, including Milan Carter's delightfully nerdy Barry, Fortune Feimster's hilarious Roo, Travis Van Winkle's "honeypotting" expert Aldon and, on loan from the NSA, Aparna Brielle's intel whiz Tina.

Over the course of Season 1, audiences get to learn some surprising bits of information about all of the characters at the center of the action, but the juiciest twist comes near the end when we find out that Tina has been hiding a massive secret: She's a double agent who's been helping the other team all the while.

That jaw-dropping revelation will undoubtedly have an impact on any future seasons of the show, so to get the scoop on what Tina's really been up to and what we can look forward to from the character if the show gets renewed for a second season, Aparna Brielle spoke to The Messenger and gave us the inside track on all things Tina in FUBAR.

On finding out Tina's twisty backstory…

Aparna Brielle: I got really lucky our showrunner Nick Santora is so detailed, like he has a whole story bible and like character bibles. Before I came up with anything, I wanted to know what he had in mind. And he has a whole backstory and program and all these things that he's created for her. So I remember right before my first day on shooting, I called him and I was like, "Stay on the phone with me for a couple hours. We're gonna go into detail. Tell me everything; I'm taking notes." I think he has come up with such a cool, intricate backstory that … feels pretty believable to me. Like, this is something that could happen.

On Tina's true mindset in the show…

Brielle: Tina, as it's revealed by the end, is secretly a Russian double agent. Getting to talk to Nick, I wanted to know, how did she get to this place? Who is she like, by making her sound like me, a West Coast American — like, how does that work? And Nick was like, "Think The Americans. Raised by Russian spies, raised knowing her backstory, raised not knowing real familial love, but learning how to act that way.

So that's where she's kind of at when she joins the show; she's kind of always got that rolling around in the back at the start. You don't know what she's listening to or don't assume much about her. That's exactly where the Russians want her. They don't think that she's gonna get swept up into this mission. So when it happens, it's not just a shock to the team. It's a shock to her and the guys on the other side. It was really cool knowing that and then throwing it away when I started because I didn't want anyone to know that I had this in my mind.

On studying up for the role…

Brielle: When I say I'm a nerd, I really mean it. I had so much fun. I watched Jonna Mendez — she used to work for the CIA and quite literally worked with Hollywood to develop a lot of the disguise techniques that they use — and I watched every single video she ever made. I watched a master class from a former CIA agent as well. ... I also watched a lot of movies that Tina would be into [because] there's such a parallel with acting, obviously, and being an agent. It's so interesting, the little details people do, like they'll put a little pebble in their shoe to walk a little differently. Or just like the way you sit or the way your voice drops down. So I had fun learning all of this stuff and seeing how other people have done that successfully in actual missions.

[With double agents research], I tried getting what I could, footage-wise. I had to mostly read interviews with that, but I'm a big reader, too. So that was fun. And it was really interesting, because in a lot of those cases, once [their true identity] was found out, it was such a shock, but then they could go back and find the little hints. So I really wanted to tap into that. I was like, "What are the little hints I could drop through this season without it being overt?" So I did study some of that. Unfortunately, with most double agents, I feel like it's hard to get actual interviews with them and actually hear their side of things because they are usually somewhere inaccessible.

On the hints she dropped about Tina's true identity…

Brielle: It's really subtle for me. When I watched the show, I did see that they kept some of it, and some of it's just like, looking at other people and what I'm trying to observe. Also, there are little things like how I have Tina walk a little bit and move this season. You'll see it more, I think, by the last episode, there's a shift. But it was tricky, because there's an episode where Tina, who's already undercover, goes further undercover, and that's kind of where things kind of come loose a little bit for people. People who aren't sure how she's decent at this, but I really wanted it to feel different than what this covert agent is capable of doing. So there are definitely a lot of hints in that Russian card game episode where you see her mask starting to slip because there's a lot of improvising she's got to do. I don't want to spoil all the hints. I want people to be able to go back and thread them themselves.

On whether Tina is honeypotting Barry or has genuine feelings for him…

Brielle: I think she starts [out] honeypotting Barry. I do think by the end, she has real feelings for him. I would say that he's further along than she is for sure. I think she's got a strong affection for him by the end of the first season, and it's not something she's used to. Everything's been business in her life. So it's an interesting dynamic to get to play with and see when she starts, especially. I feel like absence makes the heart grow fonder in these situations, so I'm curious after the season, the way it ends, where that struggle is gonna come in for her.

[Barry] is just so genuinely sweet. And this also speaks a lot to Milan Carter — the actor who plays him — he is very just a wonderful human being. Barry just has so much heart, and he wears it on his sleeve for everyone to see. He's just lovable and kind, I feel the entire family of that CIA group loves him because he is just such an authentic person. And I think for someone like Tina, who lives a very inauthentic life, there's something about that that she really craves. Like, she hasn't had that kind of a lifestyle. She hasn't had someone who just likes her for her. It's just such a different experience for her, and I think it's kind of a challenge for her. One day on the job, they're like, "Oh, you have feelings already. That's great. Good job!"

On some funny behind-the-scenes moments from the season…

Brielle: I think everyone's answer [to who was the funniest on set] is gonna be Fortune Feimster. She is, and she doesn't even try. It's just how she is. She's soft and Southern and gentle and sweet. But she'll say things like a zinger in the most calm way. And everyone's losing it.

To that end, I think some of the funniest moments were actually when people met. We were all so excited to be on set every day. It really was one of those jobs where everyone showed up at 5 a.m. for [call times], and we're like, we're so happy to be here. We were all prepared, and we were all doing our lines. ... When anyone messed up a line, where they threw a word in and we ended up looping and having to redo the scene over and over again, which wasn't common, but when it happened, we started making it a celebration. Because that's the moment Arnold would come up to you and say, "You're part of the team now." Everyone would be cracking up at the mistakes. You could see the entire crew was actually enjoying it, and those little moments became some of the most memorable to me.

On her hopes for Season 2…

Brielle: I think with Tina, we have the potential to really see her core inside, which is really hard when you're someone who's got a million layers. I think really getting to tap into her humanity and seeing the struggle between sides. Also, even though it's an action-comedy, having people understand that [they may be] the "good guys" to you, [but] every person has their own idea of who a "good guy" is.

So getting to play with that struggle on top of getting to do action and getting to do all these fun things, I think it's really that core part that I'm really excited to delve into and show that struggle and see how she grows through it and what side she ultimately picks.

I really think it's going to be a big struggle for her because this is her whole life. I think there's the potential for her to switch [sides] because I see that by the end of the first season, they finally let her into this group. And it's like the first one has really been accepted just for a person who's involved, so I think there is that human aspect of wanting to be loved and wanting to belong. And I think that is going to be such a big struggle for her because she's this adopted orphan, so I am excited to play with that. I think deep down, she is a good person. And while "good," it's not black and white on the show. I think she's going to learn how to define that for herself and not have other people tell her who's "good" and who's "bad."

On potentially getting in on some action scenes in Season 2…

Brielle: Honestly, [watching the others work on action sequences] just made me really excited about what's to come for me. It kind of felt like I had a nice ease-in. I feel like, you know, my schedule in real life kind of aligned the way the character's does in the show. It gave me a preview for what's to come, but also made me aware that I really have to get in shape because watching them do what they do, I was like, I can't even run up a set of stairs without being completely out of breath. … Absolutely, I want to kick some ass. I'm so ready.

FUBAR Season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.