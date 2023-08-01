‘Frozen’ West End Star Samantha Barks Is Pregnant With Her First Child - The Messenger
‘Frozen’ West End Star Samantha Barks Is Pregnant With Her First Child

'We are so excited to meet you little one,' the 'Les Misérables' actress shared while announcing her pregnancy with husband Alex Stoll

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Samantha Barks and Alex Michael StollJeff Spicer/Getty Images

Samantha Barks is gearing up for her next gig: motherhood!

On Monday, the performer, who plays Elsa in West End's production of Frozen, announced in a sweet Instagram post that she is expecting her first baby with husband Alex Stoll.

In the video, the couple — who met while appearing in Pretty Woman: The Musical in 2018 and married in 2022 — revealed the exciting news by placing their hands (and their dog's paws) on top of one another. One by one, they removed their hands to reveal a sonogram.

"Miss Ivy Barks is being promoted," Barks captioned the video, referencing their pet.

The Les Misérables star shared another photo of a white basket next to a pair of white booties and a white lamb in a second post. "We have been keeping a tiny secret. Baby Barks-Stoll Due October 2023," a sign placed in the basket reads.

"We are so excited to meet you little one," Barks captioned the photo.

Barks will remain playing Elsa until her scheduled maternity leave goes into effect on Aug. 23.

