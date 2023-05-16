Shark Tanks, M&M’s, and Dinosaur Bones: Inside the World of Celebrity Real Estate

Real estate agent Adam Rosenfeld, who is featured in Netflix's second season of Buying Beverly Hills, has seen it all. Or at least he has seen a lot of things the average home buyer never will.

With over one billion dollars in sales over his career and a focus on legacy estates and large-scale development projects across Los Angeles, Rosenfeld is used to catering to an elite clientele of high-net-worth individuals and famous buyers.

As part of The Agency — the brokerage firm whose client list includes Rihanna, James Cordon, Lady Gaga, Michael Jordan, Halsey, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, Brie Larson, Marilyn Manson, Christina Ricci, and Norman Reedus, among others — Rosenfeld (who is also Founder and Principle of Grauman + Rosenfeld Group at The Agency) adheres to an unbreakable rule.

"Privacy is key. There is nothing more important to high-profile clients than their privacy, and you have to protect that at all costs," he tells The Messenger. "So you roll with the punches, you deal with the eccentricities and the different personalities. But you remember that at the end of the day, your job is to act as a fiduciary to protect them. And it's not just protecting their money or investment, but also their privacy."

Most celebrity clients remain in the background through most of the process. "The biggest difference [between a celebrity and your average home buyer] is that most of the communication is going through their team," he adds. "That's not always the case, but a client is rarely involved outside of the actual showing. And there are times, especially for super high-profile people, when they don't even show up for the showing. They will rely on someone in their camp to go and make decisions on their behalf. Or sometimes they will Zoom or FaceTime."

The peace of mind that comes with working with high-profile clients

"You don't need to Google search them or do a background check. You know who they are and it's usually pretty easy to understand what they've earned in the course of their career. When you have a business manager or a manager involved, they're not there to waste time so it adds immediate credibility to the client. If you're dealing with a high-profile client that is running into money issues – and it's not necessarily information that's privy to the public — you’re dealing with a business manager whose main responsibility is to ensure their client is not overspending. So for me, the greatest security in dealing with a celebrity is knowing their team is protecting them, which helps to protect my time and the time of the clients and the agents on the other side so we're not putting ourselves in any kind of a sticky situation."

The unique requests he has fielded from celebrity clients

"Sometimes they'll come in with their Feng Shui coaches to make sure the space is oriented in the right way or that the backyard is facing in the right direction. Sometimes I've seen people come in with smudgers — they will have somebody come in with sage, and they will go through the house to clear the energy of the house before even entering the home. Some people have requests for certain types of beverages or snacks that they want on hand. One celebrity specifically requested only green peanut butter M&M's. It was their favorite snack, but green is also the color of money and it was a color of luck for them. So they wanted to have that if they were going to be moving forward with the transaction so there was an undertone of positive energy and affirmation in the house. We always make sure to meet all those requirements.

"I've had a room that was measured to make sure that it could appropriately fit a tall enough pole. We also have your standard music studios and when you're dealing with athletes, it's not uncommon to get requests for full basketball or tennis courts, which are not always easy to find and oftentimes you need to buy properties that just have room for them. Someone requested a jellyfish aquarium and to reserve space for that, which was a cool concept."

The mind-blowing amenities he has seen in high-end homes

"There have been so many extravagant properties in my career. Some of them are really, truly over the top. Arcades used to be the thing, but now we are seeing golf simulation studios, which is super cool. Most recently, we showed a house with a shooting range inside. I've seen houses with sex dungeons – you do with that what you want, but it's true. I've seen houses with crazy water slides throughout the house. I've seen houses with closets the size of houses. I've seen houses with accessory structures that are closets, so it's not a guest house it's a guest closet.

"The wellness trend right now is just massive. I'm looking at houses where there are rooms built with infrared LED lights. We’ve seen saunas and steam rooms, and now you're seeing cold plunges and hot plunges. I've been in houses that are EMF-free where they have padded the walls to keep out electromagnetic radiation.

"I walked into houses with celebrities where we had filtered rooms for cigar smoking so you can smoke marijuana or cigars in the house and it just gets recirculated back outside. There are houses with a rotating car garage that lifts the cars up and down. There have been dinosaur skeletons, a full-blown shark tank, and rock climbing walls. You name it, we've seen it."