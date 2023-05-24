The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    From Page to Screen: 10 Asian-Led Book Adaptations You Need to Watch

    Featuring magical realism, heart-wrenching drama, and YA romance.

    Published |Updated
    Katherine Esters
    Pachinko- Book: Grand Central Publishing; Still: Apple TV; American Born Chinese- Book: First Second; Still: Disney Plus; To All The Boys I've Loved Before- Book: Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers; Still: Katie Yu/ Netflix; The Namesake- Book: Mariner Books; Still: Searchlight Pictures; First They Killed My Father- Book: Harper Perennial; Still: Netflix; Crazy Rich Asians- Book: Anchor; Still: Warner Bros; The Joy Luck Club- Book: Penguin Classics; Still: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/ Hollywood Pictures; Raise the Red Lantern- Book: William Morrow Paperbacks; Still: Orion Classics; Never Let Me Go- Book: Everyman's Library; Still: 20th Century Studios/ Searchlight Pictures; Drive My Car- Book: Vintage; Still: Janus Films;

    With more and more books getting adapted to fit the big screen, it can be hard to figure out what’s worth watching. Don’t panic! We’ve got the perfect recommendations for your next movie or TV marathon (just in time for AAPI Month) — and if you’re like us, you’ll read the book as well to decide which is better.

    1. American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang

    American Born Chinese book cover and series still.
    First Second / Disney Plus

    In the novel, three distinct narratives are woven together to tell the story of racial tensions, friendship, and self-acceptance. The television show focuses on Jin Wang, a teenager who becomes embroiled in a battle with a host of mythological Chinese gods.

    Why it’s noteworthy: Releasing on May 24th!, the show features all four lead actors from the award-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once. 

    Recommended for: viewers who love superheroes and mystical worlds

    Where to watch    : Disney+

    2. To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han

    To all the boys I've loved before book cover and movie still.
    Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers / Katie Yu / Netflix

    A 16 year old writes secret love letters to the five boys she’s loved in her lifetime and locks them away in her closet — until they’re mysteriously mailed to the recipients.

    Why it’s noteworthy: If you love the first movie you can binge watch the sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and the third film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever. If that’s not enough you can also watch the Netflix spin-off series, XO, Kitty, which was released on May 18th.

    Recommended for: '90s sitcom and teen romance addicts

    Where to watch: Netflix

    3. The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri

    Namesake book cover and movie still
    Mariner Books / Searchlight Pictures

    An immigrant Bengali family is caught between cultures as they attempt to build a new life in America.

    Why it’s noteworthy: The Namesake was adapted in 2006 and directed by Mira Nair, who also directed Vanity Fair and Queen of Katwe. And if you like cameos, both Jhumpa Lahiri and members of her family have minor roles in the film!

    Recommended for: fans of coming-of-age immigrant stories

    Where to watch: Amazon Prime and Hulu

    4. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

    Pachinko book cover and series still.
    Grand Central Publishing / Apple TV

    A teenager gets pregnant by a wealthy, married man, but accepts a marriage proposal from someone else, setting off a chain of events which will affect her family for generations.

    Why it’s noteworthy: This story is an unrivaled labor of love. It took author Min Jin Lee 30 years to write the book, and several years for it to be adapted as a television series in 2022.

    Recommended for: generational saga and historical fiction fiends

    Where to watch: Apple TV

    5. First They Killed My Father by Loung Ung

    First They Killed My Father book cover and movie still.
    Harper Perennial / Netflix

    A survivor of the Cambodian genocide chronicles her journey from being a child soldier in a work camp to freedom.

    Why it’s noteworthy: A national bestseller, First They Killed My Father was adapted into a biographical historical thriller in 2017 and received several awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language.

    Recommended for: viewers who enjoy films based on true stories

    Where to watch: Netflix

    6. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

    Crazy Rich Asians book cover and movie still.
    Anchor / Warner Bros

    A Chinese American woman flies to her boyfriend's homeland and is met by his insanely rich family, who is less than welcoming.

    Why it’s noteworthy: Crazy Rich Asians was a global bestseller, and when it was adapted in 2018 it grossed over $235 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing romantic comedy of the decade.

    Recommended for: Succession watchers (because of the satire, family drama, and massive displays of wealth)

    Where to watch:     Amazon Prime and HBO Max

    7. The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan

    The Joy Luck Club book cover and movie stills
    Penguin Classics / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Hollywood Pictures

    A group of Chinese mothers trade family secrets over games of Mahjong, revealing the connection and conflict they experience with their American-raised daughters.

    Why it’s noteworthy:  After being adapted in 1993, The Joy Luck Club was included in the American Film Institute’s 1998 list of Top 100 Greatest American movies. It was also selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2020.

    Recommended for: fans of Everything Everywhere All At Once and Steel Magnolias

    Where to watch: Amazon Prime

    8. Raise the Red Lantern by Su Tong

    Raise the Red Lantern book cover and movie still
    William Morrow Paperbacks / Orion Classics

    A college girl leaves school when her father’s business goes bankrupt and becomes a concubine in 1930's China.

    Why it’s noteworthy: Raise the Red Lantern was adapted only a year after it was published in 1990. The film was also banned in China for a period of time because the story documents the authoritarianism and complicated sexual politics of the era.

    Recommended for: history buffs and lovers of feminist media

    Where to watch: Amazon Prime

    9. Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

    Never Let Me Go book cover and movie still
    Everyman’s Library / 20th Century Studios / Searchlight Pictures

    A teenage girl, along with her two best friends, leave their English boarding school only to discover that their place of learning is not at all what it seems.

    Why it’s noteworthy: The cast is made up of acting heavyweights including Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley, and Andrew Garfield. About their performances, author Kazuo Ishiguro said, “I felt in a funny kind of way that the characters had been made deeper… I learned things about the motivations, the personalities of each of the characters.”

    Recommended for: tragic romance and dystopian fiction enthusiasts

    Where to watch: Amazon Prime and Apple TV

    10. Drive My Car by Haruki Murakami

    Drive My Car book cover and movie still.
    Vintage / Janus Films

    A successful stage actor and director tries to deal with a personal loss while managing a new production.

    Why it’s noteworthy: Drive My Car is actually a short story from Haruki Murakami's Men Without Women, and was brought to life by a stellar cast in 2021. Director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and screenwriter Takamasa Oe became the first Japanese creators to win the Best Screenplay Award at the Cannes Film Festival for their work on the film.

    Recommended for: Haruki Murakami stans and road film fanatics

    Where to watch: Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Apple TV

