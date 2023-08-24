Though Friends is one of the most popular sitcoms of its time and beyond, working behind the scenes as a writer was nothing less than grueling, Patty Lin recalled. In an excerpt of her book End Credits published by Time, Lin talks about the reasons she left behind a successful TV writing career at 38 and the rocky experience she had on the hit show.

An exciting start

Lin recalled her agent, Larry Salz, letting her know that she had an opportunity to write for the primetime blockbuster.

"I was stunned," she wrote about getting the offer. "It was, without a doubt, America’s most popular sitcom. Friends wasn’t just a show; it was a juggernaut. Therefore, whether I wanted to write for it was irrelevant. What kind of fool would pass up the chance? Still, that didn’t stop me from arguing for my limitations."

Despite her agent's confidence in her abilities, Lin went into the job "only slight less petrified," comparing the opportunity to a rookie heading for the Olympics: "If I screwed up, it could ruin my career."

She noted that NBC also had an initiative to bring on more writers of color. "On principle, I support affirmative action policies because I believe overcoming institutional racism without it is impossible. But in practice? It’s a major mindf---," wrote Lin, worked on Freaks and Geeks before Friends and went on to write for others like Desperate Housewives and Breaking Bad. "You don’t know if you’re getting the job because of your talent or your race."

After going through the vetting process, which included sitting down with eight notable decision makers (including show creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman), she was offered a position. However, not without a warning from her former boss Judd Apatow, who pointed out that there wasn't much she could learn from working at Friends, a series he described as "a well oiled machine" considering it was in its sixth season.

What working on Friends was like

Though her first day wasn't much more than a "blur," Lin encountered a challenge she didn't see coming.

"The Friends writing staff was cliquey, more so than at any other show I would work on," she wrote. "They reminded me of the preppy rich kids in my high school who shopped at Abercrombie & Fitch and drove brand-new convertibles."

Her "brutal" experience featured 12-hour work days and completing 23 episodes. The writers would be broken up into groups, each working on a separate, upcoming episode.

To help time pass, Lin said the writers' room became "like an endless cocktail party where we had run out of polite things to talk about. And so we talked about sex. Constantly."

She noted that at the time, a previous writers' assistant had filed a complaint against Warner Bros. for racial discrimination and sexual harassment due to the lewd remarks often made in the writers' room. However, the California Supreme Court ruled that "talking about sex in the writers' room did not constitute harassment," and was even "necessary" for an adult sitcom.

Though one of their conversations made it to the show via through an episode called "'The One with Rachel’s Book,'" where Joey finds a book of erotica that Rachel uses to get off," Lin said the racy, behind-the-scenes chatter didn't make her uncomfortable.

While Lin said going through the writers' room process of peer editing was tough, having a table read with the "Big Stars" of the show was another ballgame and a glamorous fantasy that quickly wore off for Lin despite the A-list atmosphere and impressive breakfast spread.

"They all knew how to get a laugh, but if they didn’t like a joke, they seemed to deliberately tank it, knowing we’d rewrite it. Dozens of good jokes would get thrown out just because one of them had mumbled the line through a mouthful of bacon," she wrote.

When it was time to run through the script on set, Lin said the actors "rarely had anything positive to say" and would see "themselves as guardians of their characters." Overall, the experience "lacked all the levity you’d expect from the making of a sitcom."

The rewriting would continue when taping the sitcom on Friday nights, especially if a joke didn't land and earn an "uproarious" laugh from the audience.

Between the challenges, Lin did recount some bright moments.

During her time there, she recounted a regular huddle with the creators when the writers would rework the script during a taping. After ideas from other writers fell flat, Lin's garnered a hearty laugh from Marta and her joke went into the show.

Lin also had a pleasant surprise when she served as an extra for an episode, and David Schwimmer (who portrayed Ross Geller) called her by her name "instead of 'hey you.'"

Still, Lin shared, "Even though I got along with everyone at Friends, I still felt like an outsider ... For a long time, I justified my imposter syndrome because I was a drama writer working in comedy. And yes, that was part of it. But imposter syndrome, I later learned, is a common experience for racial minorities who work in fields where they lack representation."

Her departure from the show and a last lesson

Season 6 wrapped in 2001, and Lin was nothing short of "exhausted" after she "crawled across the finish line."

Unsure if the series would invite her to return, she admitted, "I didn’t really want to go back, but I didn’t want to get rejected, either."

Salz later informed her they decided not to have her back for season 7, stating, "They need a joke writer." Crane later called her to officially tell her the news.

"In the end, Apatow was right: I didn’t learn that much, except that I never wanted to work on a sitcom again," said Lin. "But the choice had been clear at the time. And, for better or worse, Friends would remain my most recognizable credit."