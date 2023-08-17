One week after Nicholas "August" Golden died as a result of a mass shooting that occurred at a backyard concert in Minneapolis, friends and bandmates of the punk rock musician are remembering him as a "humble" and "very gentle person."

The singer-guitarist, who was a member of the punk band Scrounger, made a profound impact on those around him.

"He was really devoted to our community and to helping people make music and art," Jac Brown, who traveled with Scrounger, told Rolling Stone. "He was super supportive, and he was really passionate about punk music. His lyrics were so beautiful, heartfelt, and vulnerable."

"He embodied the values that our world of DIY punk rock hopes to embody and hold," Scrounger bassist Bryan May added. "And he didn't do it in a way that was egotistical or centered around himself."

"He was very humble and a very gentle person," friend Mike Wilson said of the rising star. "He was very caring and generous, and he would never ask for anything in return. He loved throwing shows and knows it was important."

On Aug. 11, a mass shooting occurred at a punk concert outside the south Minneapolis venue, Nudieland, injuring six people and killing Golden.

While lifesaving measures were administered to Golden, police confirmed he died at the scene. Golden was 35 years old.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara called the attack "completely senseless" at a press conference on Aug. 12. Officials believe the shooting was targeting at least one person at the show and confirmed that there are currently two suspects who ran away from the scene, but the number of shooters is still under investigation.

The venue was also a welcoming space for the local LGBTQ+ community. "That has been violated," punk community member Sanam Sadeghi told the Star Tribune. It's unclear if that played a part in the shooter's motives.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist his partner, Caitlin, and has raised nearly $80,000. Another GoFundMe that will be "distributed among the victims" has raised nearly $119,000.

Police have not yet announced any arrests.