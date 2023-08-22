Actor Taylor Kitsch, known for his role as Tim Higgins in the acclaimed drama Friday Night Lights, has left Los Angeles and is making his mark in Montana.

Kitsch, who currently stars in Netflix's Painkiller, relocated to Bozeman, Montana, two years ago during the coronavirus pandemic, he shared in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Since then, he's been working on building a haven for those in need, specifically veterans and people struggling with addiction. The A-frame styled home sits alongside cabins and a dome that will also serve as resources.

"I’m just really excited about this, about it being a base camp for people to empower themselves," Kitsch said, revealing he took time away in 2022 to support a relative's sobriety journey.

As for his connection to veterans, he built a bond with retired Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, who was portrayed in the 2013 film Lone Survivor. In the movie, Kitsch played decorated Navy SEAL Michael Murphy while Mark Wahlberg took on the role as Luttrell.

Luttrell was on hand to help Kitsch with his family member. "The stakes were very life-and-death, and Marcus was one of the few people I called for help," Kitsch shared. "When you get into that community, it’s like you’re a brother for life, and it’s really beautiful."

Kitsch, who joked about his "limited skills", has also hired marine workers to help with his venture and paid for "every f------ nickel" of the project himself.

"I got a later start in the business, and I was able to have a sense of who I was and what I needed," Kitsch, who lived in Austin . "Being in L.A. was never a great thing for me, and I love being out here — there’s just so much peace to grasp. That’s what this place represents to me: It’s not going to solve every problem, but hopefully it will help at least one person work toward what they need."