The belongings of the late Freddie Mercury will be on display at a free exhibition at Sotheby’s London, ahead of being auctioned off later this year.

The 15 galleries boast more than 1,400 of the Queen frontman's personal belongings left to his friend Mary Austin, including his skin-tight catsuits, leather jackets he wore on stage, the iconic red cape and crown he donned for his last Queen performance in 1986, a collection of Japanese silk kimonos, his art collection, furniture, cat figurines, a school book with the singer’s real name Fred Bulsara, chopsticks, sewing kits, and even handwritten drafts of his songs "Don’t Stop Me Now," "We Are the Champions" and "Somebody to Love."

"We have here working lyrics for pretty much every song that Freddie Mercury wrote through the 1970s," said auction house specialist Gabriel Heaton. "We've got extensive working drafts that really showed how songs developed, how they changed, how they took shape in the most wonderful way."

The draft for "Bohemian Rhapsody" shows that Mercury considered naming the song "Mongolian Rhapsody" before crossing it out. AP News reports the document is expected to sell for £800,000 to £1.2 million, or $1-1.5 million USD.

Mercury's iconic Yamaha baby grand piano he used to write songs for Queen is also going up for sale. It's expected to sell for £2 to £3 million pounds ($2.5 million to $3.8 million).

"Of all the objects that he had, this is the one that meant the most to him," Heaton pointed out.

Following his death in 1991, Mercury's belongings sat in his west London mansion for over 30 years.

The "Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own" gallery opens Friday and runs until Sept. 5. The items will then be sold in a series of auctions later that month.