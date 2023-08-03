The belongings of the late Freddie Mercury will be on display at a free exhibition at Sotheby’s London, ahead of being auctioned off later this year.
The 15 galleries boast more than 1,400 of the Queen frontman's personal belongings left to his friend Mary Austin, including his skin-tight catsuits, leather jackets he wore on stage, the iconic red cape and crown he donned for his last Queen performance in 1986, a collection of Japanese silk kimonos, his art collection, furniture, cat figurines, a school book with the singer’s real name Fred Bulsara, chopsticks, sewing kits, and even handwritten drafts of his songs "Don’t Stop Me Now," "We Are the Champions" and "Somebody to Love."
"We have here working lyrics for pretty much every song that Freddie Mercury wrote through the 1970s," said auction house specialist Gabriel Heaton. "We've got extensive working drafts that really showed how songs developed, how they changed, how they took shape in the most wonderful way."
The draft for "Bohemian Rhapsody" shows that Mercury considered naming the song "Mongolian Rhapsody" before crossing it out. AP News reports the document is expected to sell for £800,000 to £1.2 million, or $1-1.5 million USD.
- Princess Diana’s Iconic ‘Sheep Sweater’ to be Auctioned
- Princess Leia’s Iconic Dress From ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ Is Headed to Auction
- How Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Surprise Songs Are Inspiring a Whole New Level of Fan Fervor
- Taylor Swift Previews First Song Off ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’
- WATCH: Viral TikTok Shows Teacher Using Taylor Swift Songs to Teach Math
Mercury's iconic Yamaha baby grand piano he used to write songs for Queen is also going up for sale. It's expected to sell for £2 to £3 million pounds ($2.5 million to $3.8 million).
"Of all the objects that he had, this is the one that meant the most to him," Heaton pointed out.
Following his death in 1991, Mercury's belongings sat in his west London mansion for over 30 years.
The "Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own" gallery opens Friday and runs until Sept. 5. The items will then be sold in a series of auctions later that month.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment