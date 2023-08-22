‘Frasier’ Reboot on Paramount+: Premiere Date and First Look Revealed - The Messenger
‘Frasier’ Reboot on Paramount+: Premiere Date and First Look Revealed

The new series, which will consist on 10 episodes, will debut its first two episodes on the streamer in October

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in ‘Frasier’ reboot.Pamela Littky/Paramount+

Frasier Crane has re-entered the building! On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced a premiere date for the reboot of the beloved sitcom and Cheers spin-off, Frasier, which first aired nearly 30 years ago.

The new series, which will consist on 10 episodes, will debut its first two episodes on Paramount+ on Oct. 12 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the first two episodes will air back-to-back on CBS on Oct. 17. New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays internationally.

The series wills star Kelsey Grammer returning to his role as Frasier Crane alongside Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy's roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew David.

Paramount+ has also released a teaser featuring a new recording of Grammer singing the show's catchy theme song, "Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs."  

"Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill," a synopsis of the show reads. "Frasier has re-entered the building!"

Actor Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in NBC''s television comedy series &quot;Frasier.&quot;
Actor Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in NBC''s television comedy series 'Frasier.'Gale Adler/Paramount
The original series, which still holds the record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series with 37 wins and 107 nominations, is available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

