Frankie Rodriguez Teases a ‘Bittersweet’ Final Season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ (Exclusive)

Carlos has a villain edit to contend with

Published |Updated
Megan Vick
Joe Serafini and Frankie Rodriguez serenade each other as Seb and Carlos in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4’. Fred Hayes/Disney

It's almost curtain call for the East High Wildcats on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The upcoming Season 4 is the last one for the Disney+ original, but there are still many surprises in store for the final episodes. HSMTMTS star Frankie Rodriguez is excited for fans to see what the show has in store but admits it's not easy to say goodbye to his beloved cast and crew.

"It's definitely bittersweet. We want to do 100 more [seasons] because we love each other and we all like to spend time together, but at some point you do have to graduate," he told The Messenger during a press junket before the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July. It's definitely bittersweet to say goodbye to the characters, and dancers and our crew."

Rodriguez's character especially will be going through it at the start of the season after getting the "villain edit" in the Frozen: The Musical documentary at the center of Season 3. When Carlos returns to East High for his junior year, he will have a lot of mess to clean up and an image to rehab after the premiere of the documentary.

"In true reality TV style, he got a bad edit," Rodriguez joked. "There's so much to unpack there and it's a fun way to start the season. What really happened? What don't we know?"

However, what the actor is most excited for is for fans to see and hear the songs the cast covered for the final season, which is combining original tracks with songs from High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

"We got to record so many songs from High School Musical 3 and I love that soundtrack so much," he said. "The fact that it's our voices and we have our versions of it – I'm so excited."

So are we, Frankie Rodriguez.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 premieres with all episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 9 on Disney+.

