YouTube is embracing artificial intelligence with a newly announced strategy to work responsibly with music partners.

Neal Mohan, YouTube's Chief Executive Officer, wrote about the news on the platform's official blog and shared three principles that are "a critical part of our overall approach to AI."

"In 2023 alone, there have been more than 1.7 billion views of videos related to generative AI tools on YouTube," he wrote. "At this critical inflection point, it's clear that we need to boldly embrace this technology with a continued commitment to responsibility."

Mohan said he spent months talking with AI experts in the music industry in an effort to "innovate and evolve together" while maintaining "the protection of these creative works and copyrights of artists."

First, YouTube announced the introduction of YouTube's Music AI Incubator, which will "help inform YouTube's approach as we work with some of music's most innovative artists, songwriters, and producers across the industry."

This will include Universal Music Group artists Anitta, d4vd, Juanes, Rodney Jerkins, Ryan Tedder, Yo Gotti and even the estate of American musical icon Frank Sinatra.

"This talented group will help gather insights on generative AI experiments and research that are being developed at YouTube," the blog post read.

The company is also investing further in its Content ID, the feature ensuring rights holders are paid for their content.

YouTube will also use its own Generative AI systems to combat "trademark and copyright abuse, misinformation, spam, and more." They plan to invest in AI-powered technology "that helps us protect our community of viewers, creators, artists and songwriters – from Content ID, to policies and detection and enforcement systems that keep our platform safe behind the scenes."

Ultimately, while the platform sees "the opportunity of AI to supercharge creativity around the world," YouTube hopes to ensure the success of their users and partners. "Together, we can embrace this new technology in a way that supports artists, songwriters, producers, and the industry as a whole while driving value for fans and pushing the bounds of what's creatively possible," the post concluded.