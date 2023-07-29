Francis Ford Coppola Hints at a ‘Golden Age’ of Cinema Following Barbenheimer’s Success
The famed filmmaker took to his Instagram stories on Saturday to share his thoughts on the film phenomena
Francis Ford Coppola is singing the praises of Barbie and Oppenheimer, which captured the imaginations of audiences when both landed in theaters on July 21 — and raked in some impressive box office numbers to boot.
The famed filmmaker took to his Instagram stories on Saturday to share his thoughts on the film phenomena, admitting he has yet to watch either of the movies but was equally impressed by both.
"The fact that people are filling big theaters to see them and that they are neither sequels nor prequels, no number attached to them, meaning they are true one-offs, is a victory for cinema,” he wrote, adding in another story, “My hunch is that we’re on the verge of a golden age. Wonderful and illuminating cinema seen in large theaters.”
Barbie, helmed by Greta Gerwig, brought in a staggering $155 million at the domestic box office on opening weekend, making it the highest-opening film ever to be directed by a woman. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer pulled in $110 million on Friday and Saturday and in early preview showings, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.
“I wanted to make something anarchic and wild and funny and cathartic,” Gerwig told The New York Times over the phone on Tuesday, in response to the massive turnout. “And the idea that it’s actually being received that way, it’s sort of extraordinary.”
