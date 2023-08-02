Actress Francia Raisa Says She Was Not ‘Forced’ to Give Selena Gomez a Kidney - The Messenger
Actress Francia Raisa Says She Was Not ‘Forced’ to Give Selena Gomez a Kidney

The 'How I Met Your Father' actress opens up about donating her kidney to the 'Only Murders in the Building' star back in 2017

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for MACRO; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Francia Raisa is getting candid about donating her kidney to Selena Gomez six years later, once again insisting that she was not "forced" to do so. 

"I've said this before, I just felt it in my heart," the How I Met Your Father star told Josh Peck and Ben Soffer on Tuesday's episode of their Good Guys podcast. "I knew I was a match. I knew it was gonna happen." 

Raisa added, "No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart."

The grown-ish actress also noted she decided to go ahead with the operation the "minute I found out we were a match." 

Gomez — who lives with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that can cause joint pain, organ damage and more — revealed she and Raisa underwent kidney surgeries in the summer of 2017. 

"I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering," the Only Murders in the Building actress captioned an Instagram post at the time, adding, "It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

After thanking her doctors and family, Gomez went on to give a special shout-out to Raisa. 

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me," she wrote. "I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

Raisa's new comments come amid semi-regular rumors that the pair had a falling out at some point after their surgeries. However, Gomez recently squashed feud speculation with a birthday post dedicated to Raisa last month.

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," she captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. "No matter where life takes us, I love you."

