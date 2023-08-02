Francia Raisa is getting candid about donating her kidney to Selena Gomez six years later, once again insisting that she was not "forced" to do so.

"I've said this before, I just felt it in my heart," the How I Met Your Father star told Josh Peck and Ben Soffer on Tuesday's episode of their Good Guys podcast. "I knew I was a match. I knew it was gonna happen."

Raisa added, "No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart."

The grown-ish actress also noted she decided to go ahead with the operation the "minute I found out we were a match."

Gomez — who lives with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that can cause joint pain, organ damage and more — revealed she and Raisa underwent kidney surgeries in the summer of 2017.

"I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering," the Only Murders in the Building actress captioned an Instagram post at the time, adding, "It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

After thanking her doctors and family, Gomez went on to give a special shout-out to Raisa.

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me," she wrote. "I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

Raisa's new comments come amid semi-regular rumors that the pair had a falling out at some point after their surgeries. However, Gomez recently squashed feud speculation with a birthday post dedicated to Raisa last month.

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," she captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. "No matter where life takes us, I love you."