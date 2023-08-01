Fran Drescher Slams Studios For Their ‘Maniacal Culture for Greed’

New York City is making its support of the actors strike official. On Tuesday, the city's council held a hearing on a resolution "expressing unwavering support of striking SAG-AFTRA members in their pursuit of a fair and just contract." Ahead of the hearing, both members of the actors union and those of the Writers Guild of America assembled in City Hall Park to hold a press conference about the resolution, and SAG President Fran Drescher had a theory on why they haven't yet made a new deal with Hollywood studios and producers.

Fran Drescher said at the event, "Wealthy CEOs want for theirs. We will not be stepped on or squeezed out of our livelihood so that they can look good for their shareholders. And why are they stonewalling us? Are they punishing us after an unprecedented 12-day extension? Are they hoping to break us?"

Drescher has one of the most prominent voices in the actors' strike, which officially began on July 13.

Fran Drescher attends SAG-AFTRA and the WGA rally at City Hall on August 1. John Nacion/Getty Images

Perhaps the memorable moment of her tenure leading the charge so far took place on the day the strike officially began, as she issued a fiery speech in which she called the proposals by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) "disgusting."

Also participating in Tuesday's New York City rally were New York Local President Ezra Knight, Executive Director of New York Local, Labor Policy and International Affairs Rebecca Damon, Executive Director of WGAE Lowell Peterson, WGAE Vice President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen and member of the WGAE Council Erica Saleh.

Inside the hearing, Drescher testified on behalf of her union and said, "I am from Queens, and I dreamed of becoming a professional actor, becoming a member of the Screen Actors Guild, being a part of the show business community and making a career out of my craft. My god-given talent is my ambition. However, I never imagined that show business, which was so romanticized in the old movies of the thirties and forties, would, in 2023, become a soulless business of greed and disrespect for performing artists. The AMPTP has radically changed the business model, demanding a new structure for the contract. We cannot accept the old residual model."

The actress continued, "How is anybody going to afford their medical coverage when they are making two-thirds less in residuals with this? The answer is: They can't. How are working people supposed to make a living with two-thirds fewer opportunities to earn residuals? How can they expect us to accept minimums equivalent to minimum wage? How in the world could they think that we're going to?"

Drescher went on to slam the studios for their "greed," saying, "How big business greed seeks to take away our careers and livelihoods, to take away our livelihoods. The buck stops here. We are at a very serious crossroads. This is a righteous thing, and they are on the wrong side of history. The AMPTP's maniacal corporate culture for greed must stop."