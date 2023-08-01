Fran Drescher Slams Studios For Their ‘Maniacal Culture for Greed’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Fran Drescher Slams Studios For Their ‘Maniacal Culture for Greed’

'Are they punishing us after an unprecedented 12-day extension?' the SAG-AFTRA president questioned

Published |Updated
Amanda Bell and Elizabeth Rosner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

New York City is making its support of the actors strike official. On Tuesday, the city's council held a hearing on a resolution "expressing unwavering support of striking SAG-AFTRA members in their pursuit of a fair and just contract." Ahead of the hearing, both members of the actors union and those of the Writers Guild of America assembled in City Hall Park to hold a press conference about the resolution, and SAG President Fran Drescher had a theory on why they haven't yet made a new deal with Hollywood studios and producers.

Fran Drescher said at the event, "Wealthy CEOs want for theirs. We will not be stepped on or squeezed out of our livelihood so that they can look good for their shareholders. And why are they stonewalling us? Are they punishing us after an unprecedented 12-day extension? Are they hoping to break us?"

Drescher has one of the most prominent voices in the actors' strike, which officially began on July 13. 

Fran Drescher attends SAG-AFTRA and the WGA rally at City Hall on August 1.
Fran Drescher attends SAG-AFTRA and the WGA rally at City Hall on August 1.John Nacion/Getty Images
Read More

Perhaps the memorable moment of her tenure leading the charge so far took place on the day the strike officially began, as she issued a fiery speech in which she called the proposals by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) "disgusting."

Also participating in Tuesday's New York City rally were New York Local President Ezra Knight, Executive Director of New York Local, Labor Policy and International Affairs Rebecca Damon, Executive Director of WGAE Lowell Peterson, WGAE Vice President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen and member of the WGAE Council Erica Saleh.

Inside the hearing, Drescher testified on behalf of her union and said, "I am from Queens, and I dreamed of becoming a professional actor, becoming a member of the Screen Actors Guild, being a part of the show business community and making a career out of my craft. My god-given talent is my ambition. However, I never imagined that show business, which was so romanticized in the old movies of the thirties and forties, would, in 2023, become a soulless business of greed and disrespect for performing artists. The AMPTP has radically changed the business model, demanding a new structure for the contract. We cannot accept the old residual model."

The actress continued, "How is anybody going to afford their medical coverage when they are making two-thirds less in residuals with this? The answer is: They can't. How are working people supposed to make a living with two-thirds fewer opportunities to earn residuals? How can they expect us to accept minimums equivalent to minimum wage? How in the world could they think that we're going to?"

Drescher went on to slam the studios for their "greed," saying, "How big business greed seeks to take away our careers and livelihoods, to take away our livelihoods. The buck stops here. We are at a very serious crossroads. This is a righteous thing, and they are on the wrong side of history. The AMPTP's maniacal corporate culture for greed must stop." 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.