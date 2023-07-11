Fran Drescher Slammed for Partying With Kim Kardashian in Italy Amid SAG Talks - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Fran Drescher Slammed for Partying With Kim Kardashian in Italy Amid SAG Talks

Kardashian previously drew ire when she was filmed crossing the writers' picket line to film the upcoming season of 'American Horror Story'

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks onstage during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los AngelesKevin Winter/Getty Images

Fran Drescher appears to be having a busy week.

After the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) extended its negotiation deadline from June 30 to this Wednesday, July 12, the Nanny alum and current SAG union president jetted off to Italy over the weekend to party with Kim Kardashian and Dolce & Gabbana.

"My fashion icon! Always on my mood board! I seriously love this woman! The oh so gorgeous @officialfrandrescher," wrote Kardashian on her Instagram Story with a photo of the pair.

"Negotiating our possible strike from Italy seems like a strange strategy," wrote SAG member Lenny Jacobson on Twitter.

Read More

"My union president chilling in Italy while we’re in the middle of negotiations and about to go on strike," wrote Kirk Acevedo. "We’re asking to be better compensated by the studios and Fran Drescher is mugging for cameras in Italy. The optics look f---ing terrible."

Kardashian previously drew ire when she was filmed crossing the writers' picket line to film the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story, one of the only shows to continue production after the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) called a strike on May 1 for the first time since 2007.

The strike follows six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.

Drescher, who was elected to her position in 2021, gave an update late last month with chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a video sent to SAG members, assuring they've had "extremely productive negotiations."

Although the negotiations have since been extended, more than 400 actors signed a letter threatening to go ahead with a strike after voting for authorization last month if talks fall through.

On Monday, SAG-AFTRA execs reportedly held a conference call with publicists from 140 firms to brief them on best practices and protocols if an actors strike does occur. It would mark the first time both unions had overlapping strikes since 1960 (when Ronald Reagan was SAG president).

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.