Fran Drescher Slammed for Partying With Kim Kardashian in Italy Amid SAG Talks

Fran Drescher appears to be having a busy week.

After the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) extended its negotiation deadline from June 30 to this Wednesday, July 12, the Nanny alum and current SAG union president jetted off to Italy over the weekend to party with Kim Kardashian and Dolce & Gabbana.

"My fashion icon! Always on my mood board! I seriously love this woman! The oh so gorgeous @officialfrandrescher," wrote Kardashian on her Instagram Story with a photo of the pair.

"Negotiating our possible strike from Italy seems like a strange strategy," wrote SAG member Lenny Jacobson on Twitter.

"My union president chilling in Italy while we’re in the middle of negotiations and about to go on strike," wrote Kirk Acevedo. "We’re asking to be better compensated by the studios and Fran Drescher is mugging for cameras in Italy. The optics look f---ing terrible."

Kardashian previously drew ire when she was filmed crossing the writers' picket line to film the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story, one of the only shows to continue production after the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) called a strike on May 1 for the first time since 2007.

The strike follows six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.

Drescher, who was elected to her position in 2021, gave an update late last month with chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a video sent to SAG members, assuring they've had "extremely productive negotiations."

Although the negotiations have since been extended, more than 400 actors signed a letter threatening to go ahead with a strike after voting for authorization last month if talks fall through.

On Monday, SAG-AFTRA execs reportedly held a conference call with publicists from 140 firms to brief them on best practices and protocols if an actors strike does occur. It would mark the first time both unions had overlapping strikes since 1960 (when Ronald Reagan was SAG president).