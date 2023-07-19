Fran Drescher Says Streamers Withholding Viewership Info May Become ‘Against the Law’

During a livestream conversation with Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday, actor and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said that one day it could be “against the law” for streamers to continue to keep viewership information secret.
When asked by Sanders about the reasons behind the strike, Drescher responded that one of the key issues was the pay for actors in Hollywood’s current business climate.
“We don’t really know how successful any show is, because they will not release that information, which I think is going to end up becoming against the law,” the former Nanny star said, in reference to streaming platforms.
While traditional TV networks are monitored for ratings and viewership information, making it easier for actors and crew members to receive residuals, streamers have kept their ratings information secret.
Sanders and Drescher also took aim at Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger. The online event, which featured the message “end corporate greed” on the screen, began with a clip of Iger’s interview with CNBC last week from Sun Valley, Idaho, where he said the demands by writers and actors were unrealistic.
“You know, I don’t even want to make it about him,” Drescher said when asked about Iger’s comments by Sanders. “He stuck his foot in it so bad that you notice they are not letting any of the other CEOs open their mouth. There he is, sitting in his designer clothes, just got off his private jet, at the billionaires’ camp, telling us we’re unrealistic when he’s making $78,000 a day. How do you deal with someone like that who is so tone deaf?”
The pair also took a big picture look at the strike, noting that it reflects problems with other industries, where highly paid corporate bosses are squeezing labor to raise quarterly numbers.
“What is happening in Hollywood is in many ways happening all across this country,” Sanders said. He added, “Not only are we seeing an increase in organizing efforts around the country, we are also seeing a growing militancy on the part of traditional unions, who when they sit down and negotiate are now demanding decent contracts that represent the needs of all of their membership.”
