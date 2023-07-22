Fran Drescher on Leading Actors Strike: I’m Not ‘The Nanny’
In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her role as SAG president as the writers and actors strikes continue
Fran Drescher is used to being in the spotlight, but as she leads the actors union (SAG-AFTRA) as their president, she's acclimating to a different type of attention as they strike against the actual powers that be in Hollywood.
“It was just a miracle that it came out as succinctly as it did,” Drescher told the Wall Street Journal about her impassioned, spontaneous speech that went viral during the first week of the actors' strike.
In her fiery remarks, she called out the studio heads saying: "I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty, that they're losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them."
Shortly after, an unearthed clip of Drescher in The Nanny made the internet rounds Drescher's character in the beloved '90s sitcom recalled some sound words of advice her mother gave her while standing amongst a group of people on strike: "Never, ever, ever cross a picket line!"
As the president of SAG-AFTRA, Drescher wants to make her focus clearly known. “I’m not ‘The Nanny,’” she said, according to WSJ. “I’m an activist on behalf of labor.”
Still, Drescher — who took on the role leading the actors' union in 2021 — was criticized for being in Italy (and taking a photo with Kim Kardashian) for a promotional event for Dolce & Gabbana while negotiations continued.
“As a star that I am, I do get special treatment,” she acknowledged to WSJ. “So yes, I do have a unique situation. But I am a girl from Queens. I am very connected to the provincial world that I grew up with.”
