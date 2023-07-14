Fran Drescher Responds to Criticism Over Being in Italy With Kim Kardashian Amid SAG Talks
Drescher is speaking out about a photo with Kim Kardashian that was shared amid SAG-AFTRA negotiations
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher is giving her side of the story about a highly criticized photo with Kim Kardashian that appeared earlier this week.
Ahead of the actors' strike announced Thursday, Drescher was in Italy for a promotional event with Dolce & Gabbana. While there, a photo of her and Kardashian was taken, causing a stir on social media in the wake of such a serious time regarding union negotiations.
When asked about the incident at a press conference on Thursday, Drescher responded, "That wasn't a selfie — excuse me, I just want to set the record straight."
- Fran Drescher Slammed for Partying With Kim Kardashian in Italy Amid SAG Talks
- Fran Drescher on Leading Actors Strike: I’m Not ‘The Nanny’
- SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Was Willing To Strike Over Hollywood’s Covid Vax Mandates: Report
- Fran Drescher to Hit Picket Lines Outside Netflix, Disney, and More for First Day on Actors’ Strike
- Hollywood Actors Hit the Picket Lines: See Jason Sudeikis, Fran Drescher and More Go On Strike
She explained that she's a brand ambassador for the fashion company, as is Kardashian.
"I had only met Kim seconds before that publicity picture was taken," Drescher said. "It had nothing to do with being at a party or having fun — it was absolute work. I was in hair and makeup three hours a day, walking in heels on cobblestones, doing things like that which is work, not fun."
Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, offered his own defense of Drescher, emphasizing that the Nanny star was still involved in SAG negotiation talks during her trip.
"For these employers to cynically try to turn our members against Fran because she was doing a job that she was under contract to do — which, by the way, she was Zooming into our negotiations after work hours, working 18 hours or more a day — it is outrageous," he said. "It is wrong, it is despicable, and they should be ashamed of it."
SAG-AFTRA announced an actors' strike Thursday afternoon, with performers set to join writers on the picket lines Friday.
