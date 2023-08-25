Fran Drescher Says Actors’ Strike Affects Everyone’s Future, Not Just Hollywood - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Fran Drescher Says Actors’ Strike Affects Everyone’s Future, Not Just Hollywood

'This is not like any past negotiation. We're in a whole new ball game,' said the SAG-AFTRA president

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher believes the ongoing actors' strike is much bigger than what some think and spoke in detail to the Associated Press about her pride in actors and creatives who are taking a stand against corporate greed.

"At some point you have to say no more," Drescher said. "I think that it's taken on a bigger scope, it's greater than the sum of its parts. I think it's a conversation now about the culture of big business, and how it treats everybody up and down the ladder in the name of profit."

Hollywood writers, actors and more creatives are currently on strike with most productions shut down in an attempt to demand more money and protections from studios.

The Nanny star became the president of SAG-AFTRA in September 2021, but truly stepped into the role earlier this summer when she gave a rousing speech on behalf of the actors. Drescher revealed she was actually supposed to read a written statement and take questions, but went off script at the last minute.

"I looked at it quickly and I said, 'You know what, I can't say this, I really feel like I have to speak from the heart,'" she said. "That just kind of came out of my mouth, and I'm glad that I was able to express myself as succinctly and sincerely and authentically as I did. And I think that it's fascinating when you speak from the heart, people are so responsive. Because I guess they see a lot of people that don't."

Fran Drescher speaks during a SAG-AFTRA rally at City Hall Park on August 1, 2023 in New York.
Fran Drescher speaks during a SAG-AFTRA rally at City Hall Park on August 1, 2023 in New York.Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Drescher shared her gratitude for starting her career in the late '70s and 80s, when employers felt more familial.

Read More

"I'm very grateful that I got my big break during that time and not this time," she said, adding, "When I started on The Nanny at CBS, that was still a family-owned business. You knew who the owners were and you could talk to them."

Today, "everything has changed," she explained. "Now, when you have a business model where the CEOs are more connected to the shareholders and not to the people that actually make the product that they're selling, I think that you have a breakdown that is unsustainable."

Drescher then called out The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the organization representing their employers, who have not yet reached out to SAG-AFTRA leadership to resume negotiations.

"I'm not really understanding what the silent treatment is," she said. "It could be a tactical strategy to see if they can wait us out until we lose our resolve and then they can make a better deal for themselves."

Drescher is standing firm.

"This is an inflection point," the actor concluded. "I don't think anybody that's in charge of the AMPTP quite understands that. This is not like any past negotiation. We're in a whole new ball game. And if things don't change radically, quite frankly, I think that they're going to ultimately get very hurt by this strike."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.