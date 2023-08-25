SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher believes the ongoing actors' strike is much bigger than what some think and spoke in detail to the Associated Press about her pride in actors and creatives who are taking a stand against corporate greed.

"At some point you have to say no more," Drescher said. "I think that it's taken on a bigger scope, it's greater than the sum of its parts. I think it's a conversation now about the culture of big business, and how it treats everybody up and down the ladder in the name of profit."

Hollywood writers, actors and more creatives are currently on strike with most productions shut down in an attempt to demand more money and protections from studios.

The Nanny star became the president of SAG-AFTRA in September 2021, but truly stepped into the role earlier this summer when she gave a rousing speech on behalf of the actors. Drescher revealed she was actually supposed to read a written statement and take questions, but went off script at the last minute.

"I looked at it quickly and I said, 'You know what, I can't say this, I really feel like I have to speak from the heart,'" she said. "That just kind of came out of my mouth, and I'm glad that I was able to express myself as succinctly and sincerely and authentically as I did. And I think that it's fascinating when you speak from the heart, people are so responsive. Because I guess they see a lot of people that don't."

Fran Drescher speaks during a SAG-AFTRA rally at City Hall Park on August 1, 2023 in New York. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Drescher shared her gratitude for starting her career in the late '70s and 80s, when employers felt more familial.

"I'm very grateful that I got my big break during that time and not this time," she said, adding, "When I started on The Nanny at CBS, that was still a family-owned business. You knew who the owners were and you could talk to them."

Today, "everything has changed," she explained. "Now, when you have a business model where the CEOs are more connected to the shareholders and not to the people that actually make the product that they're selling, I think that you have a breakdown that is unsustainable."

Drescher then called out The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the organization representing their employers, who have not yet reached out to SAG-AFTRA leadership to resume negotiations.

"I'm not really understanding what the silent treatment is," she said. "It could be a tactical strategy to see if they can wait us out until we lose our resolve and then they can make a better deal for themselves."

Drescher is standing firm.

"This is an inflection point," the actor concluded. "I don't think anybody that's in charge of the AMPTP quite understands that. This is not like any past negotiation. We're in a whole new ball game. And if things don't change radically, quite frankly, I think that they're going to ultimately get very hurt by this strike."