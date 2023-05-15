Fox Fall 2023 Lineup: Every New and Returning Show Announced So Far

This fall, Fox is expanding its animated comedy slate, as well as adding a healthy dose of reality television.

On May 15, the network announced its renewals and new series for the 2023-24 television season. Partially in response to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, Fox is leaning into animation, highlighting the return of series like Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons, as well as greenlighting two new animated series, Krapopolis and Grimsburg. (Writers on animated series are not joining the current strike because are part of the Animation Guild, not the Writers Writers Guild of America.)

"We have a really robust animation slate, between our established legacy shows and our two new animated series," Michael Thorn, Fox's president of scripted programming, said on a May 15 conference call with reporters. "So we feel really confident that we can have all new animation all year-round."

On the reality side, Farmer Wants a Wife, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Hell's Kitchen, I Can See Your Voice, LEGO Masters, and Next Level Chef are all coming back. Joining them are two new unscripted shows: Jamie Foxx's We Are Family and David Spade's Snake Oil.

Notably, although Animal Control was renewed for a second season, the network did not announce new sitcoms for the 2023-24 season. "You can expect some announcements as soon as the strike ends," Thorn said.

Here's everything we know about the Fox fall 2023 TV lineup.

Renewed and Returning Shows

Accused for Season 2 Alert: Missing Person's Unit for Season 2 Bob's Burgers through Season 15 The Cleaning Lady for Season 3 Family Guy through Season 23 The Great North for Season 4 Grimsburg for Season 2 Hell's Kitchen for Season 22 Krapopolis through Season 3 The Simpsons through Season 36 9-1-1: Lonestar for Season 5 Animal Control for Season 2 Farmer Wants a Wife for Season 2 I Can See Your Voice for Season 3 LEGO Masters for Season 4 The Masked Singer for Season 10 Name that Tune for Season 3 Next Level Chef for Season 3 Special Forces: World's Toughest Test for Season 2

New Shows

DRAMAS

Doc

Executive Producers: Barbie Kligman, Hank Steinberg, and Erwin Stoff

Premise: "Based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, Doc -- Nelle tue mani, …FOX’s Doc is a new medical drama centered on the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience."

Rescue: HI-Surf

Executive Producers: Matt Kester, John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, and Erin Jontow

Premise: "Pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu — the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle."

REALITY

Snake Oil

Hosted By: David Spade

Executive Producers: Will Arnett, Marc Forman, and Neal Konstantini

Premise: "In the show’s all-new original format, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs—some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesmen,” whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money. In each round of Snake Oil, contestants choose a pair of entrepreneurs and learn about their extremely unique (and often bizarre) products through visuals, a custom-made infomercial exclusively produced for Snake Oil, and by quizzing the business representative themselves. With the help of their celebrity advisors, the contestants must then decide who is selling an authentic product and who is hawking a sham. Will they make the right choice or be duped by snake oil?!"

We Are Family

Hosted By: Jamie and Corinne Foxx

Executive Producers: Jeff Apploff, Jamie Foxx, and Matilda Zoltowski

Premise: ​​"Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, We Are Family will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Celebrities appearing on We Are Family will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond."

ANIMATION

Krapopolis

Cast: Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell

Executive Producers: Dan Harmon, Jordan Young (Season 1) and Alex Rubens (Seasons 2 and 3)

Premise: "Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other."

Grimsburg

Cast: Jon Hamm

Executive Producers: Catlan McClelland, Matthew Schlissel, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, Chadd Gindin, Connie Tavel, and Jon Hamm

Premise: "Marvin Flute (Hamm) is a brilliant detective with opinions as eccentric as his taste, who can’t help but prioritize his own personal problems— whether it be his family or petty differences among his co-workers — over the crimes he’s tasked with solving. Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know."

Fox Fall TV Weekly Schedule

Fox has not yet announced a weekly TV schedule for the fall. In a May 15 conference call, Dan Harrison, Fox's head of program planning and content strategy, said the network is waiting to release its schedule until the ongoing WGA strike is resolved.

"Rather than announce a schedule today that we may not be able to meet this fall, we will hold back until we have a better handle on what programming will be available to us," he said. "However, Fox will have original entertainment in the fall."