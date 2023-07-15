Former ‘X Factor’ Contestant Lucy Spraggan Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted During Show’s Filming

Former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a hotel porter while filming the talent show in 2012.

Speaking to, and in excerpts of her memoir Process: Finding My Way Through shared by The Guardian, Spraggan — whose abrupt withdrawal from the show was explained to viewers as due to illness — detailed that she'd been out in London drinking and celebrating fellow contestant Rylan Clark's birthday.

Escorted back to her hotel by a member of the show's production team, she was then helped to her room by a porter, where she passed out. The same porter later returned and raped her.

Lucy Spraggan performs on stage at The Viaduct on August 31, 2012 in Leeds, England. Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images

Although police were called and an arrest made (the individual was traced by his keycard record, resulting in a 10-year jail sentence), Spraggan wrote in her memoir that she felt she did not receive adequate support from the production team.

“No one ever contacted me to ask if I was OK. No one called or emailed when the trial was over and he was convicted. No one offered me rehabilitation or ongoing mental health treatment. I was on my own.”

Although both producers Fremantle Media and broadcaster ITV provided statements to The Guardian expressing their regrets for Spraggan's ordeal, the now 31-year-old says it was the show's Simon Cowell who made the difference.

Cowell, who had been in the U.S. working on America’s Got Talent during the time of Spraggan's filming, told her in a 2021 phone call personally that he was "truly, truly sorry" for what happened to her.

“The ‘sorry’ that Simon chose to give me closed one of the most uncomfortable chapters of my life,” she wrote in her book.

Cowell told The Guardian that what happened to Spraggan was “horrific and heartbreaking."

"Lucy is one of the most authentic, talented and brave people I have ever met. I have always supported her wish to tell her story as well as her efforts to bring about positive change.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day throughRAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.