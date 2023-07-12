Former WWE Star Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac Dead at 55: ‘Make the Skies Beautiful’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Former WWE Star Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac Dead at 55: ‘Make the Skies Beautiful’

The death of Halac, best known for his time as Mantaur in the mid-'90s, was announced by his daughter on Tuesday

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Mike ‘Mantaur’ HalacCourtesy of the WWE

Mike Halac, best known as WWE's Mantaur, has died. He was 55.

Halac's death was announced by his daughter on his personal Facebook page Tuesday, per a screenshot captured by SEScoops. In his Facebook Story, she wrote, "He went peacefully in his sleep. He's no longer in pain."

"This really hit home to lose my father, he will forever be in my heart and many others," she continued. "I love you dad. Make the skies beautiful for me."

ESS Promotions' Eric Simms, who often booked Halac at wrestling events, also confirmed his death in a Facebook post. He wrote, "I am sad to report that Mike Halac who played the character Mantaur has passed away. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Read More

Simms added, "We had mike booked for 90s wrestling con sept 30 and a full weekend of bookings that weekend. RIP Mantaur."

Halac debuted as Mantaur in January 1995. His initial run with the company included matches with the likes of Razor Ramon and Bret Hart and lasted until July 1995.

He would later return to WWE for short stints with the company in 1996 and 1997.

In 2005, Halac opened up about his type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.