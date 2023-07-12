Mike Halac, best known as WWE's Mantaur, has died. He was 55.

Halac's death was announced by his daughter on his personal Facebook page Tuesday, per a screenshot captured by SEScoops. In his Facebook Story, she wrote, "He went peacefully in his sleep. He's no longer in pain."

"This really hit home to lose my father, he will forever be in my heart and many others," she continued. "I love you dad. Make the skies beautiful for me."

ESS Promotions' Eric Simms, who often booked Halac at wrestling events, also confirmed his death in a Facebook post. He wrote, "I am sad to report that Mike Halac who played the character Mantaur has passed away. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Simms added, "We had mike booked for 90s wrestling con sept 30 and a full weekend of bookings that weekend. RIP Mantaur."

Halac debuted as Mantaur in January 1995. His initial run with the company included matches with the likes of Razor Ramon and Bret Hart and lasted until July 1995.

He would later return to WWE for short stints with the company in 1996 and 1997.

In 2005, Halac opened up about his type 2 diabetes diagnosis.