Former WWE Champion Big E Feels 'Great' After Suffering Near-Fatal Neck Injury in 2022
Entertainment
The pro wrestler fractured two cervical vertebrae after landing on top of his head during a match with fellow wrestler Ridge Holland in March 2022

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Big E is seen prior to a game between the Philadelphia Stars and Michigan Panthers at Ford Field on June 18, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.Justin Casterline/USFL/Getty Images

One of WWE's biggest superstars, Big E, is starting to think about his highly anticipated return after suffering a near-fatal neck injury almost a year and a half ago.

During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, the pro wrestler opened up about his recovery over the past few months and spoke candidly about his return to the ring.

"I feel great," he said. "Unfortunately, I don't have a timetable, but the great thing is, I feel 100 percent. I don't even feel like somebody who broke their neck. My mobility is incredible, my strength is great, and I have no issues whatsoever. I wish I had some answers on returning to the ring — I got nothing, unfortunately."

In March 2022, Big E — whose real name is Ettore Ewen —  fractured two cervical vertebrae, C1 and C6, after landing on top of his head during a match with fellow wrestler Ridge Holland.

Big E told ESPN in July 2022 that doctors said this kind of fall could have "led to stroke, paralysis or death."

"It's very sobering to hear that," he told the outlet. "I think to be great at something like [pro wrestling], or at least to be competent, you can't spend all your time worrying about possibly fatal injuries or breaking your neck. You have to go out there and be free and in the moment. I think a lot of us as performers don't spend a lot of time thinking about that stuff. I never thought I would be."

According to the outlet, Big E — who did not suffer any displacement to his spine and did not need surgery — has been using a bone stimulator machine, has gotten stem-cell treatment and is taking calcium supplements as part of his recovery process.

While it has been a transition period for the pro athlete, Big E said he has been taking the proper steps to nurture his mental health as well.

"Honestly, it hasn't been a dark period," he told ESPN. "I'm so thankful for all the people who checked in on me and reached out, who have concerns. I'm not saying I'm perfect. I'm not saying every day is the greatest ever for me. But I really haven't struggled with that type of stuff."

