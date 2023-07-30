Former Vixen Rocker Talks ‘Devastating’ End to the Band and Her Surprising Second Act

When Janet Gardner's '80s rock band, Vixen, saw its glory days come to a stuttering halt — along with the glam-metal scene in general — upon the emergence of grunge in the '90s, she found a unique way to keep smiling...by embarking on a new path focusing on other people's smiles.

Taking inspiration from several of her family members, Gardner decided to study for a career in dentistry, ultimately becoming a dental hygienist in Connecticut. She's still in the field today, noting that it's a flexible job that fits in well with her various interest and pursuits — including music, which she is also still actively creating and performing live.

"I needed something that would allow me enough time for my family, for my music, other things in life," she told Fox News. "That work/life balance really appealed to me. If I had this kind of skill, I could work more when I needed more money, and I could work less when I needed more time for other things."

Gardner, who put out a new album in June with her husband, fellow musician and producer Justin James, says that her career worlds rarely collide. She works three days a week as a hygienist, and says most patients in her dental practice have no idea about her "other" life as the former lead singer in a hit-making all-female rock band, which once toured with Ozzy Osbourne in 1989.

"It doesn’t come up. It’s never, ‘Any concerns with your teeth? Oh, by the way, I was in this band in the '80s.’ Some of them know, but a lot of people don’t," she related.

Vixen saw its decline come upon the 1990 release of their second album, which dropped among the chattering about a new, very different scene coming out of Seattle, that would ultimately take over the music world.

Janet Gardener of Vixen during taping for 1988 MTV New Year's Eve Party in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc.

"It was tough," Gardner said, of grunge's displacing her band's popularity. "It was devastating. It’s like getting fired from your job. It’s hard to recover from."

Still, she is happy with her path in the dental world. "Not only did it give me something that I could do in my life… for money and security and for my family," she noted. "[But], I also [get] to use a side of my brain that hadn’t been used in a while."

Gardner is one of several '80s-era musicians who are interviewed in the new three-part Paramount+ docuseries, I Wanna Rock.

The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in partnership with Gunpowder & Sky, features new interviews with Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, John Corabi of Mötley Crüe, Dave "Snake" Sabo of Skid Row, Winger’s Kip Winger, plus others.