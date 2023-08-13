Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony shared on social media that he and his wife had been enjoying a 10-day stay in Maui last week, before they became unexpected witnesses to the devastating wildfires that swept the island.

Anthony, who was able to evacuate the island on Friday, posted a video showing a windy drive down Front Street in Lahaina, "three hours before the fires started to destroy everything."

Saying that he was "So sad, and in disbelief," about the tragic events, Anthony explained that he and his wife "witnessed a lot of what happened" and that he feels "lucky we got out before everything shut down."

In a separate post commenting on former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar's account, Anthony lamented, "It was heartbreaking to see the fires from our hotel." He added, "We were just at Mick Fleetwood's restaurant on Front St. having a relaxing dinner on Sat.," citing the Fleetwood Mac member's establishment that was one of many businesses destroyed.

Hagar responded with a vow: "Glad you made it out my brother! We will be doing plenty together to help the locals and one of my favorite pieces of paradise."

Hagar, who apparently was not on the island during the devastation, posted his own tribute to Maui on his Instagram account.

"There are no words to describe the heartbreak that my family and I are feeling for the people of Maui. We called the island our home for over 20 years and remain forever attached to the community," he wrote, adding thanks to the staff of his airport-located Sammy’s Beach Bar & Grill, who "are going above and beyond to take care of all of the people stranded at Kahului airport."

"We are actively working to be a part of the island’s relief efforts. Maui nō ka," Hagar concluded.

The death toll in Maui has surged to at least 93 people, officials have reported, making the island's wildfire the deadliest in modern American history.