Former Team Blake Stars Reflect on Returning for His Final Episode of ‘The Voice’ (Exclusive)

The Voice crowned its 23rd winner Tuesday night, and in addition to choosing a new champion, the NBC singing competition series also celebrated its very last OG coach with an epic series of send-off performances. That's right, The Voice's Season 23 finale marked the very last episode for coach Blake Shelton, who's been with the show since its inception but will not return for Season 24.

To celebrate Shelton's legacy on the series, several familiar faces from the show, including a bevy of Team Blake favorites, came back to sing one more time to the pointy-fingered man in the red chair throughout the night.

Perhaps the most heartwarming moment of the entire night came when Season 2 quarterfinalist Raelynn, Season 3 winner Cassadee Pope and Season 4 winner Danielle Bradbury joined forces with Dia Frampton, Xenia, Jermaine Paul, Swon Brothers, Todd Tilghman, Ian Flanigan, Bryce Leatherwood, Craig Wayne Boyd and Sundance Head to perform Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" alongside a montage of memorable Shelton moments from the show.

Several of those returning stars spoke to The Messenger about what it meant for them to be able to honor the coach who turned his chair for them so long ago.

Raelynn, for one, said she is "ecstatic" to see what Shelton does next. "He's been a legend on this show," she said. "He created such a brand for himself and has done such amazing things. You've seen it. He is The Voice now. You can't think of The Voice without thinking of him."

The "Queen's Don't" songstress also reflected on how much being a part of the show and Shelton's team all those years ago has impacted her career, saying, "I feel so blessed. The Voice was a foundation for me and helped me get my story out to a lot of people and it got that fire under me to want to be an artist. So I wouldn't be here, I wouldn't have had the start I had without The Voice. So I feel very fortunate."

Meanwhile, Pope found the experience of returning to the Universal lot to pay tribute to Shelton to be "trippy," adding, "I'm really honored to get to send him off and honor him and to be amongst some incredible musicians and just to come back to the place that kind of launched a whole new chapter of a career for me."

In addition to joining The Voice's live finale, Pope also just released a new recording of her song "People That I Love Leave," which she said marks a return to her "pop-punk roots" and has "a bit more depth [and talks] about mental health while also making you wanna dance and rock out."

For Bradbury, coming back to the show for Shelton's final run was an emotional experience that reminded her of exactly how she felt when she was still a competitor. "All the emotions are coming back from the feelings of what finale day felt like, and then now being back as a country artist that has done this for a while now … 10 years. It's really cool seeing all the other contestants and remembering how they must be feeling on a day like today."