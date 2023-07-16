Former ‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Engaged to Jennifer Spinner

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is ready to say "I do."

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star proposed to her girlfriend Jennifer Spinner Saturday afternoon while celebrating their first anniversary.

"You truly are my person," Windham-Burke wrote on Instagram. "I love you in all the ways, big and small, and I can't wait to marry you (yes we have a date!!) xoxo I HAVE A FIANCÉ!!!"

Former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Braunwyn Windham-Burke celebrates her engagement to Jennifer Spinner. Braunwyn Windham-Burke/Instagram

The special moment occurred at Little Island park in New York City. After the successful proposal, the newly engaged couple celebrated at sports bar Boxers NYC.

"Our love is fast, messy, pure, real and made up of all of the things I used to dream about having when I would daydream during 7th period math," Spinner shared on Instagram. "Tomorrow looks so much brighter with all of this love and light in it. Yes today. Yes tomorrow. Yes forever my love."

Former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Braunwyn Windham-Burke celebrates the Fourth of July with Jennifer Spinner. Braunwyn Windham-Burke/Instagram

The couple has experienced many relationship milestones in the past 12 months. After exchanging promise rings in January, they moved together to Tennessee and got a pair of matching tattoos to mark their bond.

And during the relationship, Spinner has been able to develop a friendship with Windham-Burke's soon-to-be ex-husband Sean Burke.

"He was the first person to congratulate us," Windham-Burke shared on Instagram Stories Sunday. "Obviously, he's a big part of our lives. We all three live together. This was not something that we didn't tell him."

Windham-Burke, who shares seven children with her ex, is also hopeful he will be able to attend the wedding.

"We have always been pretty committed to keeping our family — while different — intact, and Jen and him have a good relationship," she added. "Jen and Sean are friends and he's happy that she's happy and the kids love you and I think that's the biggest part too."

