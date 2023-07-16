IAC and Expedia Chairman Warns Hollywood Strikes Could Prompt ‘Collapse of an Entire Industry’
Media mogul Barry Diller said it in an interview Sunday on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation'
IAC and Expedia Chairman Barry Diller predicted devastation for the entertainment industry if the writers’ and screen actors’ guild strikes aren’t resolved soon.
“The conditions will potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry,” said Diller, a former Paramount Pictures CEO. He also warned of “devastating effects if it is not settled soon.”
Diller predicted a domino effect if an agreement isn’t reached for several months. With fewer original programs produced, consumers could cancel their streaming subscriptions, hurting Hollywood’s bottom line. The financial hit could be so great, studios and streamers wouldn’t have enough funds to ramp up production again.
Despite the potential for industry-wide disaster, Diller said he doesn’t expect the strikes to be settled soon because “there’s no trust between the parties.”
As a potential solution to solve the pay disparity between the top income earners in the industry and those struggling, he suggested that the highest paid executives and actors take 25% pay cuts as a “good-faith measure” to try to “narrow the difference between those that get highly paid and those that don’t.”
He also proposed a Sept. 1 “settlement deadline.”
Diller, however, dismissed concerns about AI, which he called “overhyped to death” as far as the impact it could potentially have on the jobs of writers and actors.
