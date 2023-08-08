The cause of death for former NYPD Blue actor Austin Majors has been released.
The actor died due to fentanyl toxicity, according to a record released by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.
Majors' death is labeled as an "accident." He was 27 years old.
The actor died in February while living at a homeless facility in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.
- Baby Boy Dies After Teen Mom Accidentally Feeds Him Fentanyl That She Thought Was Cocaine
- Mother Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Infant Daughter Dies of Fentanyl Overdose, Blunt Force Trauma
- Woman Gets More than 25 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Overdose Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter
- Portland Police Raise Concern After Three Toddlers Overdose on Fentanyl Over Past Two Weeks
- The dangers of fentanyl misinformation: Why the myth that police are overdosing by touching the drug keeps going
- Woman Arrested in Connection to Suspected Overdose Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson
Majors' family released a statement to the outlet after his death, calling him "a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."
"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career," the statement continued. "He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."
In addition to appearing on 48 episodes of NYPD Blue as Theo Sipowicz, the son of Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz), from 1999 to 2004, Majors later made guest appearances on shows like ER, NCIS, Desperate Housewives and How I Met Your Mother.
He also voiced Young Jim, whose older version was voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, in the 2002 Disney animated movie Treasure Planet.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket LineEntertainment