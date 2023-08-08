The cause of death for former NYPD Blue actor Austin Majors has been released.

The actor died due to fentanyl toxicity, according to a record released by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

Majors' death is labeled as an "accident." He was 27 years old.

The actor died in February while living at a homeless facility in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Majors' family released a statement to the outlet after his death, calling him "a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career," the statement continued. "He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."

In addition to appearing on 48 episodes of NYPD Blue as Theo Sipowicz, the son of Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz), from 1999 to 2004, Majors later made guest appearances on shows like ER, NCIS, Desperate Housewives and How I Met Your Mother.

He also voiced Young Jim, whose older version was voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, in the 2002 Disney animated movie Treasure Planet.