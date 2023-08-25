Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Is the Comedy MVP of ‘Bottoms’

The Seattle Seahawks famously lost Super Bowl XLIX by not handing the ball off to their star running back, Marshawn Lynch. Almost a decade later, Bottoms director Emma Seligman refused to make the same mistake, allowing the unexpected comedy star to run free.

Co-written by Seligman and Rachel Sennott, the new teen sex comedy stars Sennott (The Idol) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as gay best friends who decide that their best chance to hook up with their cheerleader crushes is to start a fight club. Set for release on Friday, Bottoms is already being hailed as the funniest film of the year, featuring winning turns from the entire cast, including Sennott, Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Ruby Cruz, and Kaia Gerber. But it's Lynch, in his big screen debut, who continuously steals the show.

Nicknamed Beast Mode, the charismatic 37-year-old became a fan-favorite during his 12-year NFL career thanks to his punishing running style, love of Skittles and unique personality. He memorably earned his place in internet and meme history when he refused to say anything at Super Bowl XLIX's mandatory media day other than the same sentence, over and over: "I'm just here so I won't get fined."

Lynch's run as an actor began before his time in the NFL was over, appearing as himself in two episodes of FX's fantasy football comedy The League, where he poked fun at how his Seahawks lost the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots by opting to pass instead of run, leading to a game-ending interception.

He then played himself again on Brooklyn Nine-Nine before fully retiring from the NFL and signing on for his first dramatic role. For the third season of HBO's big-budget sci-fi thriller Westworld, Lynch recurred as Giggles, a criminal associate of Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Ash (Lena Waithe). But it was his shockingly incredible performance on Netflix's Murderville that caught the eye of Seligman. The murder-mystery comedy stars Will Arnett as Det. Terry Seattle and each episode finds him partnered up with a new celebrity playing themselves and helping Seattle solve the latest crime. The catch is that the guest is not given a script and must rely on their improvisation skills. While season 1 featured known Hollywood funny guys like Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong and Kumail Nanjiani, it might have been Lynch who came out as the real winner.

Originally envisioning a Jon Hamm-type actor for the part, Seligman watched Lynch's Murderville episode and immediately changed course, targeting the athlete-turned-actor for the role of Mr. G, the girls' air-headed but well-meaning high school teacher who decides to champion their after-school fight club.

"He just didn't understand why I would offer it to him," Seligman told GQ of Lynch, whom the filmmaker calls "one of the most respectful actors" they've ever worked with. "It took a few conversations for him to feel comfortable. In our first conversation, he told me that his sister is queer, and when they were in high school, he didn't necessarily handle it super well. He felt like this movie coming into his hands was the universe giving him a chance to right his wrongs."

And Lynch was so right for the heightened comedy of Bottoms. After all, Mr. G is a unique teacher: he openly reads a racy magazine called Divorced & Happy during class (see the photo up top); his curriculum includes a test on "women murdered in history;" and he crosses out "Feminism" on his chalkboard after feeling betrayed by PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri). But he officially earns his Bottoms MVP status with an epic rant about Amelia Earhart, female pleasure and losing his wife to "a motherf---er named Tony."

"I was really quite taken by how funny he was," Seligman shared. "I think everybody else had to hide their laughter, including the other actors. There's so much on the cutting room floor, too. There's one point where he's getting mad at the girls where he says they were 42 faking for the bacon. I didn't get it, but a handful of the guys behind the camera had to stifle their laughter. It was cute. He was one of the best improvisers I've ever worked with. I'm not overstating that. He improvised most of his stuff in the movie that ended up in the final cut! We couldn't ever write something that would be as funny as what he gave us. He'd spew out the most brilliant jokes ever. I kept on encouraging him to do more improv. He'd be like, 'Ugh, that stuff's easy! I wanna get your words right!' I told him that it was so much better than anything we could have written and he was like, 'I don't care about this. I want to honor your work.'"

As hilarious as Lynch is in Bottoms, learning the stories about him and the surprising connections he makes is just as entertaining. Earlier this year, Lynch had a brief cameo in 80 for Brady and hit it off so well with Rita Moreno that the two now constantly text each other to check-in. And the 91-year-old EGOT legend isn't the only one to receive that treatment. "Every now and then, he'll FaceTime us when there's some sort of achievement for the movie," Seligman said. "He'll be like, 'Young ladies, I'm so proud of you.' He is for the girlies."

And for the laughs!