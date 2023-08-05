Former Keyboardist For The Kinks, John Gosling, Dies at 75 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Former Keyboardist For The Kinks, John Gosling, Dies at 75

Gosling contributed to 10 of the British rock band's albums during the '70s, including playing on a demo of the band's top 10 hit 'Lola'

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

John Gosling, who played keyboards for British rock band the Kinks during the 1970s, has died, according to a post on the band's social media. He was 75.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling," the post read, accompanying a video of Gosling. "We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family." No cause of death was given.

Kinks frontman Ray Davies added, "Rest in peace dearest John," while guitarist Dave Davies called him "a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us," as well as a "great musician and a great man."

Read More
John Dalton, John Gosling, Mick Avory, Dave Davies, Ray Davies.
John Dalton, John Gosling, Mick Avory, Dave Davies, Ray Davies.GAB Archive/Redferns

Drummer Mick Avory additionally praised Gosling's "fantastic sense of humor" and noted that his passing "leaves us with some happy memories."

The Kinks
The Kinks on 'The Midnight Special,' 1970sJeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Gosling joined the Kinks in 1970, and played on 10 of their albums, including playing on a demo of the band's top 10 hit "Lola." He left the band in 1978.

Following his tenure with the Kinks, he founded a group called the Kast Off Kinks alongside former members Avory, Jim Rodford and John Dalton, which he played with until his retirement in 2008.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.