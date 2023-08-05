Former Keyboardist For The Kinks, John Gosling, Dies at 75
Gosling contributed to 10 of the British rock band's albums during the '70s, including playing on a demo of the band's top 10 hit 'Lola'
John Gosling, who played keyboards for British rock band the Kinks during the 1970s, has died, according to a post on the band's social media. He was 75.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling," the post read, accompanying a video of Gosling. "We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family." No cause of death was given.
Kinks frontman Ray Davies added, "Rest in peace dearest John," while guitarist Dave Davies called him "a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us," as well as a "great musician and a great man."
- Elton John Draws Massive Crowds at Glastonbury for Last-Ever UK Show
- Elton John Closes Curtain on 50 Years of Touring, Plays Last Show on Farewell Tour
- Ray Lewis III Died From Reported Overdose, Police Say
- Taylor Swift Surprises Crowd With Rare Performance of ‘Dear John,’ Urges Fans Not to Cyberbully
- Internationally Renowned Pianist André Watts Dies at 77
Drummer Mick Avory additionally praised Gosling's "fantastic sense of humor" and noted that his passing "leaves us with some happy memories."
Gosling joined the Kinks in 1970, and played on 10 of their albums, including playing on a demo of the band's top 10 hit "Lola." He left the band in 1978.
Following his tenure with the Kinks, he founded a group called the Kast Off Kinks alongside former members Avory, Jim Rodford and John Dalton, which he played with until his retirement in 2008.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why Is Everyone Going Completely Silent at Beyoncé’s Concerts? Explaining ‘Errybody on Mute’Entertainment
- ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 40 Will Go Ahead Amid Writers’ Strike: Here’s HowEntertainment
- Lifted By Lea Michele, ‘Funny Girl’ Recoups On BroadwayEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Sends Handwritten Note to Alicia Keys’ Son After Attending Eras TourEntertainment
- BTS’ Suga Is Officially Preparing For His Mandatory Military EnlistmentEntertainment
- Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo of Hair Growth Amid Alopecia JourneyEntertainment
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Noah Schnapp Came Out to ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star Millie Bobby Brown on FaceTime at Party CityEntertainment
- William Friedkin, Director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ Dead at 87Entertainment
- ‘Today’ Contributor Jill Martin Shares Her Double Mastectomy Was Successful Amid Breast Cancer JourneyEntertainment
- Singer Usher Reveals the ‘Hardest Thing’ He’s Ever Had to Do: ‘I Don’t Like to Be Alone’Entertainment
- J.K. Rowling Scrubbed From ‘Harry Potter’ Museum Exhibit Over ‘Hateful’ Views on Transgender CommunityEntertainment