John Gosling, who played keyboards for British rock band the Kinks during the 1970s, has died, according to a post on the band's social media. He was 75.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling," the post read, accompanying a video of Gosling. "We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family." No cause of death was given.

Kinks frontman Ray Davies added, "Rest in peace dearest John," while guitarist Dave Davies called him "a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us," as well as a "great musician and a great man."

John Dalton, John Gosling, Mick Avory, Dave Davies, Ray Davies. GAB Archive/Redferns

Drummer Mick Avory additionally praised Gosling's "fantastic sense of humor" and noted that his passing "leaves us with some happy memories."

The Kinks on 'The Midnight Special,' 1970s Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Gosling joined the Kinks in 1970, and played on 10 of their albums, including playing on a demo of the band's top 10 hit "Lola." He left the band in 1978.

Following his tenure with the Kinks, he founded a group called the Kast Off Kinks alongside former members Avory, Jim Rodford and John Dalton, which he played with until his retirement in 2008.