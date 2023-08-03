Calvin Ford, the real-life inspiration for The Wire's Dennis "Cutty" Wise (played by Chad Coleman) has dedicated his life to helping the youth of Baltimore stay off the streets.

"It saved mine," Ford said when CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan asked if the Upton Boxing Center, a city-run gym that's free for kids, has saved lives. "A lot of kids, they're going through a lot of trauma at home, and when they get here, they've got people who know how to help them achieve the best out of them."

Ford noted that anywhere from 80 to 100 kids come through the gym each day, and that there are about 300 on the waiting list.

"My safe zone is here," he continued. "Because people know who I am. I have a past."

Ford, a former drug kingpin who began selling at age 13 and did 10 years in federal prison on racketeering and conspiracy charges, developed a love for boxing while behind bars and promised himself he would give back once he got out of jail.

"It's just like teaching a kid how to walk," Ford said of what keeps him motivated. "You see the moment where their hands go up and you see that smile, that's what it's about."

Ford began training five-time world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis when he was just 7 years old. Now 28, Davis still trains at the Upton Boxing Center.

Though he has been behind the scenes training some of the most up-and-coming talented boxers over the decades, Ford is finally stepping into the ring in his first professional boxing match this weekend — at 58 years old, no less.

"Anything you want to do, you wanna do it? Just do it," he said. "It is [that simple]. If God wakes you up in the morning, you have the ability to do anything you want."