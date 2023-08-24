Former Disney Channel Actress Condemns Quarantine and Masking as COVID Cases Rise

Leigh-Allyn Baker, best known for her role as matriarch Amy Duncan on Disney Channel's hit series Good Luck Charlie, is once again speaking out against all COVID-related precautions.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday with a video announcement urging her followers to not comply with any mandates related to quarantining or mask-wearing.

"They're gonna try to lock you down again," Baker opens her video, with an animated jail cell popping up onscreen. "That's right, you heard it here. The people we can't see [laughs] that think they're in charge, are going to try to mask you, close down restaurants, close down stores, close down schools and lock you in your home again," she says before laughing with her hand over her mouth.

"They think you're that dumb. They actually think you’re that stupid," the Will & Grace actress adds with a clown face emoji.

Baker then offers viewers a solution to the proposed problem: continue to go about your daily routines regardless of any of the aforementioned protocols mirroring those implemented in 2020 in the name of stopping the spread of the Coronavirus.

While there haven’t been any government-issued mandates put in place recently, some safety precautions are being utilized across individual spaces — including some offices and an Atlanta college as cases and hospitalizations are surging once again.

"You teach people how to treat you. You also teach your government how to govern you," Baker says. "You wanna be a slave to this or not? Up to you. Go have fun, go out, ignore them. Do not comply."

This is not the first time Baker has expressed her beliefs on the matter. She consistently expresses her views on social media, including her disdain for vaccination and mask policies as well as her disbelief in global warming. The Charmed actress has also referred to herself as "pro-life," "anti-vax," "anti-mandates" and "pro-freedom."

Back in August 2021, Baker spoke publicly in protest of health mandates at a school district hearing in her home state of Tennessee, where she told attendees she had given up her Hollywood career to be there.

"I wanted to tell you that I have two vax-injured children and they have medical exemptions after the seizures and the hospitalizations after all of their immunizations. I was granted, obviously, a medical exemption," she said. "So my children are those rare children that will just not be able to get the vaccine."

"And still, I would never put them in a mask because their brain needs oxygen to grow, which the neurologists can confirm. Anyway, the real part of the clown show is that you all think that you actually have the authority to mandate this," Baker continued.

of course leigh allyn baker is there spouting off like a fucking dickhead. good luck, charlie! https://t.co/KHarHwPXQI — kennedy (@ohschittpatrick) August 12, 2021

"Because there are these books that I have and I have them as a gift for you: the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Federalist Papers and also the Bible," she noted. "These guarantee my freedom and yours and our children’s to breathe oxygen."

While the comments and reactions from many of Baker’s followers have been significantly positive, other users have been disappointed in the actress, who notably played a nurse on the beloved children's sitcom from 2010-2014.