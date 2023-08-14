Luke Valentine has returned to social media after he was removed from the Big Brother house.

In an Instagram Story video posted Sunday, the former contestant shared a cryptic message to his followers just days after he was caught using the N-word on the CBS reality show.

"Hey, guys. Just letting you know, I'm alive, I've arrived and you gotta keep the flames stoked until next time," he said during a workout. "We can't burn out, no, no, no, the fires of love will continue to burn, baby. So thank you for all the memes, thank you for all the support, the kind words."

Just days earlier, Valentine was caught using the racial slur on the Big Brother live feeds while in conversation with fellow contestants Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli.

While Valentine told Fields the moment was a "slip of the tongue," CBS and Big Brother producers removed him from the house.

"Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur," CBS and the show's producers said in a statement to The Messenger. "He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show."

During Thursday's episode, host Julie Chen Moonves addressed the controversy, saying, "It was an emotional 24 hours in the Big Brother house as the houseguests learned that one of their own broke the Big Brother Code of Conduct and was removed from the game."

