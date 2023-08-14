Former ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Luke Valentine Breaks Silence After Using the N-Word - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Former ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Luke Valentine Breaks Silence After Using the N-Word

'Thank you for all the support, the kind words,' the expelled houseguest said on social media

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Luke Valentine from ‘Big Brother’ Season 25. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Luke Valentine has returned to social media after he was removed from the Big Brother house.

In an Instagram Story video posted Sunday, the former contestant shared a cryptic message to his followers just days after he was caught using the N-word on the CBS reality show.

"Hey, guys. Just letting you know, I'm alive, I've arrived and you gotta keep the flames stoked until next time," he said during a workout. "We can't burn out, no, no, no, the fires of love will continue to burn, baby. So thank you for all the memes, thank you for all the support, the kind words."

Just days earlier, Valentine was caught using the racial slur on the Big Brother live feeds while in conversation with fellow contestants Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli.

Read More

While Valentine told Fields the moment was a "slip of the tongue," CBS and Big Brother producers removed him from the house. 

"Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur," CBS and the show's producers said in a statement to The Messenger. "He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show." 

During Thursday's episode, host Julie Chen Moonves addressed the controversy, saying, "It was an emotional 24 hours in the Big Brother house as the houseguests learned that one of their own broke the Big Brother Code of Conduct and was removed from the game."

Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.