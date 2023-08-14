Luke Valentine has returned to social media after he was removed from the Big Brother house.
In an Instagram Story video posted Sunday, the former contestant shared a cryptic message to his followers just days after he was caught using the N-word on the CBS reality show.
"Hey, guys. Just letting you know, I'm alive, I've arrived and you gotta keep the flames stoked until next time," he said during a workout. "We can't burn out, no, no, no, the fires of love will continue to burn, baby. So thank you for all the memes, thank you for all the support, the kind words."
Just days earlier, Valentine was caught using the racial slur on the Big Brother live feeds while in conversation with fellow contestants Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli.
- Luke Valentine Removed from ‘Big Brother’ House After Saying the N-Word
- How ‘Big Brother’ Addressed Luke Valentine’s Removal from the House for Using N-Word
- ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Contestant Accused of Saying the N-Word in Show’s Live Feeds
- ‘Big Brother’ Makes History with Season 25 Cast: Meet the Houseguests
- How to Watch the ‘Big Brother’ Live Feeds for Free During Season 25
- Julie Chen Moonves Suggests Her Son Should Host ‘Big Brother 50’
While Valentine told Fields the moment was a "slip of the tongue," CBS and Big Brother producers removed him from the house.
"Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur," CBS and the show's producers said in a statement to The Messenger. "He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show."
During Thursday's episode, host Julie Chen Moonves addressed the controversy, saying, "It was an emotional 24 hours in the Big Brother house as the houseguests learned that one of their own broke the Big Brother Code of Conduct and was removed from the game."
Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Sean Tuohy Jr., Son in ‘The Blind Side’ Family, Denies Getting $2 Million From Michael Oher MovieEntertainment
- Algeria Bans ‘Barbie’ for Promoting ‘Homosexuality and Other Western Deviances’Entertainment
- Darren Kent, Actor Who Appeared on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dead at 36Entertainment
- Fired ‘Below Deck’ Star Laura Bileskalne Defends Herself, Axed Castmate Luke Jones After Sexual Assault ScandalEntertainment
- Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency DatesEntertainment
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment
- ‘Strays’ Director Josh Greenbaum Adopted One of His Dog Actors: ‘I Now Live With Will Ferrell’ (Exclusive)Entertainment