Former ‘Barbie’ Amy Schumer ‘Really Enjoyed’ Margot Robbie’s Turn as the Titular Doll

Once upon a time, Greta Gerwig's Barbie wasn't Gerwig's at all: it was Juno writer Diablo Cody's to helm the toy-to-screen adaptation, with none other than actress/comedian Amy Schumer set to play the titular doll.

However, Cody felt that spinning the story of Barbie with a "girl-boss feminist twist," as she was reportedly asked to do by Mattel and Sony (at the time), was an impossible task. She posited that the iconography and history of Barbie is full of contradictions, as she is a pop culture figure that can be a source of empowerment for young girls, but also a source of body shame.

Cody's version of the script had Schumer attached to star as the titular plaything for an "anti-Barbie" type of movie, which according to Cody, "made a lot of sense given the feminist rhetoric of ten years ago." But the powers that be weren't too keen on making Barbie a laughingstock or making her lean into the dumb blonde stereotype, even if Cody's take was going to be done affectionately.

Fast-forward to a post-Barbie debut world, and the original team is on-board for Margot Robbie's take on the iconic toy. In fact, Schumer posted on her Instagram Monday that she "really enjoyed" watching Barbie, as well as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

But she joked that she thinks she should've played Emily Blunt's role — Oppenheimer's wife — in the Cillian Murphy-fronted atomic bomb flick. "Do better Hollywood," Schumer's caption read.

Previously, the "former" Barbie expressed her enthusiasm for the film in an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "There's like a new team behind (Barbie), and it looks like it's very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing that movie," she shared.

Up next for Schumer is Trolls Band Together, wherein she'll be voicing the character Velvet as well as an undisclosed role in Jerry Seinfeld's new comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.