Former ‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Windey Reveals She Has a Girlfriend, Comedian Robby Hoffman

'I always just want to live my truth, and my story,' shared the reality star

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Gabby Windey attends the Los Angeles premiere of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Gabby Windey is in a relationship with a girl, the previous Bachelorette star revealed.

On Instagram Wednesday, Windey appeared to debut her girlfriend, sharing a photo of her kissing a woman backstage. She tagged comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman.

Hoffman reposted the image on her own Instagram Story and wrote, "Guys some news... I am gay"

Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman
Gabby Windey goes public with relationship with Robby HoffmanGabby Windey/Instagram
Read More

The Messenger reached out to a rep for Windey for comment.

Windey, who starred in season 26 of The Bachelor and season 19 of The Bachelorette, first revealed her new relationship status during an appearance on The View Wednesday.

"I’ve had such an amazing experience with my time on Bachelor and Bachelorette dating all those men. That’s how people know me. I always just want to live my truth, and my story," said Windey.

She then revealed, "I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation. Because I’m dating a girl!"

Reacting to Windey's news, co-host Sunny Hostin noted that she "didn’t see that twist coming," and Windey confessed it was a surprise to her as well. "I don’t think anyone did. Not even me."

"I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it," she continued. "I think, you know, when this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it."

Added Windey: "So I think I had to, a little bit, navigate through the shame, like, what is it? Where is it coming from? But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of like, do me, do what I want, figure it out later."

Joy Behar then asked Windey if it's "just girls now," referring to the star's sexual orientation.

"I think so," said Windey. "I think it’s just like, my girl. She’s the best."

She shared that she can "see the future for once. I just want to be honest. I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth. I don’t want to do that to myself. I don’t want to do it to my girlfriend. I don’t want to do it to other people who really care about me and feel like they know me."

As for how she felt letting the world know about her relationship, Windey said she was relieved.

"I was nervous coming here, but it feels like a huge weight lifted just being able to talk about it publicly."

