Clare Crawley is going to be a girl mom.

Crawley, who starred in season 16 of The Bachelorette, shared the news in an Instagram video.

The clip showed a white cake being cut and the big reveal that the sweet treat was pink on the inside.

In the caption, Crawley, 42, wrote about how she always knew she'd have a girl one day.

"For the last 10 years I’ve had the same dream over and over," the soon-to-be mom began. "The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name. 🤍 So this special moment was not a surprise for me!"

She added that she and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, made the announcement cake themselves.

In the comment section, she received celebratory messages from her fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Ashley Iaconetti wrote, "Ahhh I would have expected nothing else! You are meant to be a girl mom!" and Raven Gates commented, "Aww I’m so happy for you, Clare!!!!"

Dawkins, whom Crawley married in February, proudly commented, "Girl Dad 🙋‍♂️❤️", to which Crawley replied, "how do I pin this 🥹❤️"

The news comes after Crawley revealed she and Dawkins were expecting their first child together via surrogate last month.

"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!" Crawley wrote on Instagram at the time. "This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can't tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I've shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!"

The Soil Rituals founder explained that she wanted to keep her journey to motherhood private. But now, she's excited to share the news with her loyal fans.

"This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point," Crawley said. "I can't wait to share it all with you soon what it's been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!"

She added, "Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"