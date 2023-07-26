Football Star Travis Kelce Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Number

It's a cruel summer for Travis Kelce, who tried and failed to pass his phone number to Taylor Swift ahead of a stop on the recently single singer's record-breaking Eras tour earlier this month.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared the story of his attempted introduction on the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. In typical Swiftie tradition, the 33-year-old made a bracelet for the show but inserted the digits of his phone number on the beads.

The two-time Super Bowl champ wanted to gift the homemade jewelry to the pop star ahead of her Kansas City show at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this July. Unfortunately for him, Swift doesn't meet with would-be suitors or anyone else before her concerts.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce explained on the podcast.

As his brother laughed, Kelce added, "She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show."

The siblings faced off at the 2023 Super Bowl in the showdown between the Eagles and the Chiefs. Perhaps Swift, a native Pennsylvanian and a documented Eagles fan, is still bitter over her team's loss, Jason joked.

There might not have been a love story that night, but Kelce still had fun. "I’ve only seen Arrowhead filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement, and everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy for her," he said. "It was wild. It was a wild show."