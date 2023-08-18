The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam footage of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's arrest after he failed to appear in court after a traffic violation.

The "BEBE" rapper was arrested on Aug. 9.

In the video posted by Miami's NBC 6, 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) is speaking with a police officer from inside his vehicle. He is seen shuffling through papers and providing an officer with proof of car registration. It's not immediately clear why he was pulled over; however, it's later suggested that it was because his license plate was not visible.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

After the arresting officer puts in 6ix9ine's information, she goes back to his car and asks him to step outside before she begins to handcuff him.

"You got a traffic warrant," she tells him.

"So you're taking me to jail for a traffic warrant?" he asks.

A second officer onsite tells him, "Failure to appear, bro. You didn't show up for court."

6ix9ine says he didn't know anything about a court date, and the first officer says he has an unpaid traffic ticket. 6ix9ine denies ever getting a ticket.

After 6ix9ine tries to tell his friend to get out of the car, the officers instruct the unnamed friend to stay inside. A male officer approaches the car and tells the rapper's friend that he has a traffic warrant after he failed to appear in court. Though 6ix9ine's friend said "his lawyer fixed it," the officer says that 6ix9ine's license is also suspended.

As the officers take 6ix9ine to their vehicle, he tells them he has a car key in his pocket and asks them to give it to his friends. An officer instructs her colleague to "do another search," which leads to the second officer frisking 6ix9ine and pulling out his wallet and cash.

One of the officers tells 6ix9ine that his friends who were in his vehicle cannot drive it because it doesn't have a license plate. He points out that he has a paper license plate inside the vehicle as a "safety protocol," alleging fans take photos of his tags, run it and "show up at my house." He and the officer go back and forth about whether his license plate should be displayed.

Though the officer lets 6ix9ine's friend take the vehicle, it turns out his license was allegedly suspended as well, so another friend shows up to pick up 6ix9ine's car and bring his friends and his girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat, home.