Food Network Star Guy Fieri Recalls Being Falsely Accused of Causing Fatal Car Accident

Guy Fieri will never forget a college experience he had in Las Vegas.
The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host appeared on Tuesday's episode of the Now What? with Brooke Shields podcast and recalled the moment he was falsely accused of causing a fatal car accident.
"I wasn't driving, I was in the backseat," Fieri told host Brooke Shields. "And, unfortunately, I was with a bunch of guys and we were drinking."
According to the Food Network star, a drive that was intended to be only half a mile turned "horrific" when a car flipped. "The guy next to me was killed," he shared. "Everybody was messed up. And I had to go Flight for Life in the helicopter and the whole thing."
- Whole Foods Salad Kits Recalled Due to Unlisted Allergens
- Tiffany Is ‘Feeling Fine’ After Car Accident
- Image of Guy Fieri With Donald Trump at UFC Match Divides Fans
- Jack White Slams Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg and More Stars for Interacting With Donald Trump at UFC Fight
- Reporter Accuses White House of Taking Down Heated Exchange With Jean Pierre: ‘I’m the Little Guy’
When Fieri woke up in the hospital, he said he was "handcuffed to the gurney" because "everyone in that car was saying that I was the one who was driving."
After being released from the hospital, the Tournament of Champions host said police came to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and arrested him in his dorm room. While the cops ultimately realized another individual was at fault, Fieri said he learned a giant lesson that he hopes to share with his own kids.
"Don't trust anybody to drive you," Fieri shared. "Don't trust what anybody puts in a drink and gives it to you. Don't trust if anybody tells you that this is safe or this is smart. You have to be the master of your domain. You have to be in control of your environment."
The TV host also won't forget what his father told him after the ordeal.
"My dad told me, 'Cut the sh--,'" Fieri recalled. "You're not invincible. This is for real now. You're not in your hometown anymore. You're in Las Vegas. You're big time. You got to focus."
