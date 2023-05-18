Foo Fighters Reflect on Life After Loss on New Single ‘Under You’

Foo Fighters have released "Under You,” the second single from their upcoming album But Here We Are, which openly tackles topics of grief and loss.

The song, a driving melodic rocker that instantly recalls the band's classic material, features lyrics like, "Someone said I'll never see your face again/Part of me just can't believe it's true/Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes/This is how I'll always picture you." It's the latest preview from But Here We Are, the band's first release following the 2022 death of Taylor Hawkins, their drummer of 25 years.

The band opened up about the song and the upcoming album when announcing the project in April. The record "marks the band's return after a year of staggering losses, personal introspection, and bittersweet remembrances." They went on to describe But Here We Are as a "brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters have endured recently," and a "a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family."

The album opens with "Rescued," which was released as a single last month. According to the band, the songs "run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between."

Foo Fighters will preview their new music in an upcoming studio session titled Preparing Music for Concerts. It will stream for free on May 21 at 12 p.m. PT, 3 p.m. ET exclusively on the streaming service Veeps. The streaming event comes in advance of a run of spring and summer tour dates, kicking off May 24. Foo Fighters have not yet revealed who will replace Hawkins onstage.