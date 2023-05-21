Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New Drummer

During a Sunday streaming event, Foo Fighters ended months of speculation about who would take over drumming duties in the band, revealing veteran session ace Josh Freese as their newest member. Freese had previously appeared with the group at two 2022 concerts honoring Taylor Hawkins, the longtime Foo Fighters drummer who died suddenly while on tour last year.

Sunday's livestream, called simply Preparing Music for Concerts, opened with a performance of the band's 2002 fan favorite "All My Life" featuring Freese behind the kit, seeming to suggest that he will take over the role permanently. The event came in advance of But We Here We Are, an upcoming album that the band has described as a "brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters have endured recently," containing 10 songs that "run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between." Out June 2, it marks the band's first release since Hawkins' death.

Freese, 50, has been one of rock's top session drummers for more than two decades, having done stints with Devo, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore and Sting. He joined Foo Fighters as a guest at last fall's star-studded shows honoring Hawkins. After the first tribute show in London, he wrote on Instagram that when asked if he wanted his own drums flown in for the gig, he declined. "Without hesitation I said 'Taylor's drums need to be up there and I want to play on his exact set up,'" he recalled. "'I want THAT energy to be up on THAT stage. I want to sweat all over the same drums he was sweating all over every night…don't change a thing.'"

Preparing Music for Concerts opened with a fakeout intro during which three other famous drummers — Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee and Tool's Danny Carey — dropped by the Foos' Studio 606 rehearsal space in turn before exiting. The camera then panned over to Freese, who counted off the first song. More songs followed — including But Here We Are advance singles "Rescued" and "Under You," and "No Son of Mine," from 2021's Medicine at Midnight — with Freese frequently showing off his double-kick-drum prowess.

Rumors swirled the Freese had signed on to join the band full-time after it was recently revealed that he had vacated recent positions with Danny Elfman and the Offspring. He will be joining Foo Fighters on their upcoming tour dates, which kick off May 24 in New Hampshire and run throughout the fall, hitting various high-profile festivals in both the U.S. and abroad, including Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Riot Fest.