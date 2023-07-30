Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Pay Tribute to Sinead O’Connor With Emotional Performance of ‘Mandinka’ - The Messenger
Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Pay Tribute to Sinead O’Connor With Emotional Performance of ‘Mandinka’

Morissette, Dave Grohl and co. joined forces Saturday at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival for a cover of the song originated by the late O'Connor, who died last week

Daniel Trainor
Dave Grohl, Alanis Morissette and Sinead O’Connor.Kevin Winter/WireImage; Hayley Madden/Redferns; Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

A group of musical legends came together to honor the legacy of a fellow musician who recently passed away.

During an appearance at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival on Saturday, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl brought special guest Alanis Morissette to the stage for a surprise performance, proclaiming, "We're singing this song for a reason tonight."

“Yes, for a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy," Morissette continued. "Way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us. This is for her.”

The band and Morissette then launched into a cover of "Mandinka" by Sinead O'Connor, who died last week at the age of 56.

At the end of the performance Morissette said, "Love you, Sinead. Rest in sweet peace."

"Mandinka" was the second single off O'Connor's 1987 debut album The Lion and the Cobra

Boasting the lyrics "I don't know no shame / I feel no pain / I can't see the flame / But I do know Mandinka," the song was written in reference to one of the great cultural forces of the 1970s.

"'Mandinka' was inspired by the television series Roots, based on Alex Haley’s novel about slavery," O'Connor wrote in her 2021 memoir Rememberings. "I was a young girl when I saw it, and it moved something so deeply in me…I came to emotionally identify with the civil rights movement and slavery, especially given the theocracy I lived in and the oppression in my own home."

