Floyd Mayweather Jr. Clarifies He ‘Did Not Witness Tupac Shakur’s Death’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Clarifies He ‘Did Not Witness Tupac Shakur’s Death’

Las Vegas Metro Police Department recently confirmed a search warrant was served on a Henderson, Nevada home on July 17 as part of Shakur's homicide investigation

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics at on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los AngelesAllen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is clearing up confusion about where he was during Tupac Shakur's 1996 shooting.

Although the undefeated former boxer, 46, lived near the Las Vegas intersection where Shakur was shot four times, he explained Thursday on Instagram that he did not witness the crime.

"In 1996 when Tupac Shakur was killed, I lived in the Meridian Apartments located on Flamingo and Koval Ln., which just so happens to be the area where Tupac was shot," Mayweather started in the caption. "I have never said I witnessed the shooting."

He explained that rumors of his whereabouts during the shooting (when he was 19) sparked when he and director John Singleton (Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice) visited the crime scene for a 2014 documentary.

Read More

"This does not mean I witnessed Tupac’s shooting," he wrote. "John Singleton was making a documentary or movie about Tupac, so he reached out to me asking where Flamingo and Koval Ln was located."

Mayweather continued, "[John] was my friend, so I showed him this location with no hesitation. The location of Tupac’s shooting is public knowledge and me living near there was just a coincidence. I did not witness Tupac Shakur’s death."

Las Vegas Metro Police Department recently confirmed a search warrant was served on July 17 to the Henderson, Nevada home of Duane Keith Davis, also known as Keefy D or Keffe D. As part of Shakur's ongoing homicide investigation, the home was searched and several of Davis' electronic storage devices were uncovered.

Davis is believed to be one of four people in the car that was involved in the drive-by shooting that led to Shakur's death nearly 27 years ago.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.