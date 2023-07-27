Floyd Mayweather Jr. Clarifies He ‘Did Not Witness Tupac Shakur’s Death’

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is clearing up confusion about where he was during Tupac Shakur's 1996 shooting.

Although the undefeated former boxer, 46, lived near the Las Vegas intersection where Shakur was shot four times, he explained Thursday on Instagram that he did not witness the crime.

"In 1996 when Tupac Shakur was killed, I lived in the Meridian Apartments located on Flamingo and Koval Ln., which just so happens to be the area where Tupac was shot," Mayweather started in the caption. "I have never said I witnessed the shooting."

He explained that rumors of his whereabouts during the shooting (when he was 19) sparked when he and director John Singleton (Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice) visited the crime scene for a 2014 documentary.

"This does not mean I witnessed Tupac’s shooting," he wrote. "John Singleton was making a documentary or movie about Tupac, so he reached out to me asking where Flamingo and Koval Ln was located."

Mayweather continued, "[John] was my friend, so I showed him this location with no hesitation. The location of Tupac’s shooting is public knowledge and me living near there was just a coincidence. I did not witness Tupac Shakur’s death."

Las Vegas Metro Police Department recently confirmed a search warrant was served on July 17 to the Henderson, Nevada home of Duane Keith Davis, also known as Keefy D or Keffe D. As part of Shakur's ongoing homicide investigation, the home was searched and several of Davis' electronic storage devices were uncovered.

Davis is believed to be one of four people in the car that was involved in the drive-by shooting that led to Shakur's death nearly 27 years ago.