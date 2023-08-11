Floyd Mayweather is answering the bell in the wake of the deadly wildfires in Maui.
The former boxing champion is paying for 68 families, totaling more than 100 people, to fly to Honolulu in the wake of the catastrophic disaster, he confirmed to TMZ Sports.
In addition, Mayweather is providing a place to stay as well as food and clothing to the displaced families.
Mayweather is teaming up with H&M to provide the clothes, a source told the outlet.
Late Thursday, Hawaiian officials updated the death toll from the fires to 53.
"As firefighting efforts continue, 17 additional fatalities have been confirmed today amid the active Lahaina fire," a statement from Maui County said. "This brings the death toll to 53 people."
Earlier in the day, Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN that the number of casualties is expected to "go up significantly" in the coming days.
The series of fires, which ignited Tuesday, have also destroyed over 1,700 structures.
