Flo Rida Parties with Crowd-Surfing Baby at Pennsylvania Concert

Flo Rida is, apparently, an act for all ages.
The Grammy Award nominee was performing at Celebrate Erie in Erie, Pennsylvania, over the weekend when a fan passed him their baby as he crowd-surfed on a roadie's shoulders.
In a video shared to Reddit, the "Wild Ones" artist cradles the infant in one arm and kisses him on the forehead while continuing to perform his 2007 hit "Low," even putting the mic up to the baby's mouth.
Another clip shows fans joining Flo Rida onstage during his song "GDFR," one of whom held the baby above his head for the crowd.
Several on Reddit criticized the baby's parents for bringing him to a concert in the first place. "Concerts are way too loud for a baby," one person wrote. "That kid is gonna get tinnitus at a very young age. That suuuucks," wrote another.
Erie Police Department tells The Messenger that "no calls or complaints have been filed in relation to the baby crowd-surfing."
The Messenger has contacted Flo Rida's reps for comment.
- Beyoncé Helps Parents Reveal Sex of Their Baby Mid-Concert in Germany: ‘I Want to Do This Right’
- Ed Sheeran Stops Concert to Help Couple Announce the Sex of Their Baby: ‘My First Gender Reveal!’
- Harry Styles Helps Fans Reveal Sex of Their Baby on Stage at His Concert
- Robert De Niro Says Parenting ‘Never Gets Easier’ After Welcoming 7th Baby
- Summer Concert Catastrophes: From Pricey Tickets to Extreme Weather
- Dave Chappelle Celebrates 50th Birthday With Pete Davidson, John Mayer and More at NYC’s Madison Square GardenEntertainment
- Riders in Various States of Undress Cruise Philadelphia Streets in 14th Naked Bike RideEntertainment
- ‘Dune 3’ Is Already Being Teased Before the ‘Dune’ Sequel’s DebutEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Deletes Social Media Posts Blaming Saudi Arabia Authorities for Stopping Her ShowEntertainment
- ‘Gran Turismo’ on Track to Take Over Top Spot at Domestic Box Office, ‘Barbie’ Close in SecondBusiness
- Adele Calls Out Security Guard for Harassing Fan During Vegas ShowEntertainment
- Polyamorous Community Is Not Happy With ‘Riverdale’ FinaleEntertainment
- Vanna White Thanks Bob Barker for ‘Introducing’ Her to ‘The Game Show World!’Entertainment
- Kim Kardashian Hangs Out With Meghan Markle’s Mom at This Is About Humanity Charity EventEntertainment
- Leonardo DiCaprio Was Cast in ‘The Basketball Diaries’ Because of His ‘Sensitivity’Entertainment
- Lauren Sánchez Thanks Fiancé Jeff Bezos for ‘Inspiring’ Her to ‘Make a Difference’ After Donating $1M to This Is About HumanityEntertainment
- Alyson Stoner Says Child Stars Have to Be ‘Hyper-Vigilant’ Even at a Young AgeEntertainment