Flo Rida Parties with Crowd-Surfing Baby at Pennsylvania Concert

Flo Rida is, apparently, an act for all ages.

The Grammy Award nominee was performing at Celebrate Erie in Erie, Pennsylvania, over the weekend when a fan passed him their baby as he crowd-surfed on a roadie's shoulders.

In a video shared to Reddit, the "Wild Ones" artist cradles the infant in one arm and kisses him on the forehead while continuing to perform his 2007 hit "Low," even putting the mic up to the baby's mouth.

Another clip shows fans joining Flo Rida onstage during his song "GDFR," one of whom held the baby above his head for the crowd.

Several on Reddit criticized the baby's parents for bringing him to a concert in the first place. "Concerts are way too loud for a baby," one person wrote. "That kid is gonna get tinnitus at a very young age. That suuuucks," wrote another.

Erie Police Department tells The Messenger that "no calls or complaints have been filed in relation to the baby crowd-surfing."

The Messenger has contacted Flo Rida's reps for comment.