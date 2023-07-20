Fleetwood Mac ‘Rumours Live’ Set for September Release

Rhino Records has announced plans to release Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours Live, recorded during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s tour in support of the landmark album. The live set’s first single, “Dreams,” is available now.

Rumours, which spent 31 nonconsecutive weeks on top of the Billboard 200, is one of the most successful albums ever released, with worldwide sales of more than 40 million copies. It’s been certified 21 times platinum in the U.S. for sales of 21 million.

The live set, which is set for release digitally as well as a two-LP and two-CD set, was recorded at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Aug. 29-31, 1977 at the end of the Rumours Tour.

All of the album’s 18 recordings are previously unreleased, with the exception of “Gold Dust Woman.” The set includes nine of the 11 songs from Rumours, with eight tracks from the group’s self-titled 1975 album along with a live version of the Fleetwood Mac oldie, “Oh Well,” which predates the famed Stevie Nicks-Lindsey Buckingham lineup.

The studio version of Rumours was recorded during a turbulent time for the band, as its members’ romantic relationships in and outside the band crumbled and flourished. “[Bassist] John McVie had the best phrase. He said it was literally like living through a musical soap opera, and that’s why we called the album Rumours,” Mick Fleetwood said in an interview for The Billboard Book of Number One Albums. “You couldn’t have written a better plot and you wouldn’t believe it if you watched it happening.”

Singer Stevie Nicks recently paid tribute to her late bandmate Christine McVie in a post on what would have been the singer/keyboardist’s 80th birthday.