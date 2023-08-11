At least 53 people died and thousands more were evacuated from the Maui wildfires that devastated the historic tourist area of Lahaina in Hawaii.
Amid the tragedy, Mick Fleetwood, a resident of the island and the co-founder of the rock band Fleetwood Mac, shared what remains of his Hawaii property.
"MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades," the musician began in an Instagram post shared Thursday. "This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss."
Fleetwood owns an eponymous restaurant in the town and posted a photo of the signage.
"Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members," the caption continued.
He hopes the community can heal from the destruction and shared a pledge: "On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come."
The wildfires began Tuesday afternoon and ravaged North Kohala, South Kohala and Kula. In the days since, thousands of people have been displaced, hospitals are overrun, and officials have stated that at least 271 structures on the islands were damaged or destroyed.
"The road to recovery will be long," said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Lake. "We need to find a way to help people for the next several years. It's going to take years."
On Thursday, President Joe Biden approved a Disaster Declaration for the state that will provide "grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."
