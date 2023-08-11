Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood Says His Restaurant Was Lost in the Maui Fires - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood Says His Restaurant Was Lost in the Maui Fires

'We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come,' the musician wrote on Instagram

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Mick Fleetwood attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

At least 53 people died and thousands more were evacuated from the Maui wildfires that devastated the historic tourist area of Lahaina in Hawaii.

Amid the tragedy, Mick Fleetwood, a resident of the island and the co-founder of the rock band Fleetwood Mac, shared what remains of his Hawaii property.

"MAUl and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades," the musician began in an Instagram post shared Thursday. "This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss."

Fleetwood owns an eponymous restaurant in the town and posted a photo of the signage.

Read More

"Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members," the caption continued.

He hopes the community can heal from the destruction and shared a pledge: "On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come."

The burned remains of Fleetwood's, a restaurant owned by rock star Mick Fleetwood, are seen on Front St. in Lahaina.
The burned remains of Fleetwood's, a restaurant owned by rock star Mick Fleetwood, are seen on Front St. in Lahaina.Office of the Governor Josh Green

The wildfires began Tuesday afternoon and ravaged North Kohala, South Kohala and Kula. In the days since, thousands of people have been displaced, hospitals are overrun, and officials have stated that at least 271 structures on the islands were damaged or destroyed.

"The road to recovery will be long," said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Lake. "We need to find a way to help people for the next several years. It's going to take years."

On Thursday, President Joe Biden approved a Disaster Declaration for the state that will provide "grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.