Flavor Flav Surprises WGA Protesters with Pizza and Burgers

Flavor Flav has arrived on the Writers Guild of America picket line to show his support.

The Grammy Award nominee, 64, visited protesters Thursday outside the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., where he brought "a true spread of burgers and pizza," according to tweets shared by Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols.

"I only came out here to support y'all. We're gonna get to the bottom of this, right y'all?" Flav said in a video Nichols posted of the Public Enemy founding member speaking into a megaphone with his fist in the air.

He then led the crowd in some cheers and chants, including his catchphrase, "Yeah boy!"

WGA called a strike on May 1, following six weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony.

"The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," WGA shared in a statement.

"From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession," the statement continued. "No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."