Five Nights at Freddy's has been one of the hottest games on the internet since 2014, and now it's been adapted into what looks to be a pretty gnarly live-action movie. The game, which is lovingly referred to as "FNaF" by its players, centers on a creepy old restaurant called "Freddy Fazbear's Pizza." This rundown pizza joint is filled with animatronic characters á la Chuck E. Cheese and ShowBiz Pizza that roam around and cause mayhem after hours. It's up to you, the player, to stand guard against them, using a variety of objects and the restaurant's cameras, lights and doors.

Now, the story is being brought to the cinema by Blumhouse and Universal Pictures just in time for Halloween. So to prepare you for what's sure to be a scream, here's a look at everything we know about the Five Nights at Freddy's movie so far.

'Five Nights at Freddy's' release date

THE DETAILS: FNaF will be simultaneously released in theaters and the Peacock streaming service starting Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

'Five Nights at Freddy's' cast

TLDR: The cast is led by The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson and includes Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson and '90s Scream king Matthew Lillard.

THE DETAILS: Hutcherson and Lillard were the first to join the film in December 2022 just before production was set to begin in February 2023 in New Orleans. They were soon joined by Masterson and Rubio as well as Kat Conner Sterling and You standout Elizabeth Lail. Other cast members for the film include Lucas Grant and Jessica Blackmore.

Main cast list:

Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, a newly-hired night watchman who takes the security job at Freddy's to care for his 10-year-old sister and is troubled by the mysterious disappearance of his younger brother 10 years before.

as Mike Schmidt, a newly-hired night watchman who takes the security job at Freddy's to care for his 10-year-old sister and is troubled by the mysterious disappearance of his younger brother 10 years before. Piper Rubio as Abby, Mike's little sister.

as Abby, Mike's little sister. Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa, a local police officer who helps Mike deal with the supernatural occurrences in Freddy's.

as Vanessa, a local police officer who helps Mike deal with the supernatural occurrences in Freddy's. Mary Stuart Masterson as Mike's aunt Jane.

as Mike's aunt Jane. Kat Conner Sterling as Max, Abby's babysitter.

as Max, Abby's babysitter. Matthew Lillard as Steve Raglan, Mike's career counselor.

as Steve Raglan, Mike's career counselor. CoryxKenshin as a taxi driver.

'Five Nights at Freddy's' trailer

THE DETAILS: The trailer shows Mike bringing his sister to his overnight shift at the pizza place and learning from Officer Vanessa that there's more to this job than meets the eye, as the animatronic animals all begin coming to life in spectacularly creepy fashion.

The official logline for the film says: "When the night shift starts, the nightmare begins."

'Five Nights at Freddy's' creative team

TLDR: FNaF is directed by Emma Tammi, from a script by Tammi, Scott Cawthorn and Seth Cuddeback.

THE DETAILS: An adaptation of the Five Nights at Freddy's video game has been in the works since 2015. Its long development process saw game creator Cawthorn working on many different versions of the script, with Gil Kenan and Chris Columbus attached to direct at various points. Leading horror studio Blumhouse (Get Out, M3GAN) came on board in 2017, and Emma Tammi (The Wind) was announced as director and co-writer in 2022. Cawthorn and Blumhouse's Jason Blum are the producers. The venerable special effects company Jim Henson's Creature Shop helped bring the game's animatronics to life.

What is 'Five Nights at Freddy's rated?

TLDR: Five Nights at Freddy's is rated PG-13 for "strong violent content, bloody images and language."

THE DETAILS: While some younger kids might be brave enough to handle the jump scares in the video game, the film might be a little too intense. However, adults who might've been hoping for a grittier R-rating are out of luck.

Where to watch 'Five Nights at Freddy's'

THE DETAILS: You'll have to ways two see Five Nights at Freddy's starting on Oct. 27. It will be released both in theaters and on Peacock. This hybrid release strategy was common during the pandemic but has receded in recent months as studios try to get moviegoers back into theaters.